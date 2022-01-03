Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Submarine School Updates COVID-19 Guidance

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Story by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    UPDATED COVID-19 GUIDANCE: Effective immediately, the Naval Submarine School requirement for all personnel to wear masks or face coverings inside NAVSUBSCOL buildings is rescinded. This decision is being made in conjunction with Naval Submarine Base New London.

    The health and safety of our Sailors is this command’s number one priority. The decision to lift the masking requirements for NAVSUBSCOL personnel is in accordance with recently updated Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance, as well as the 1 March 2022 Department of Defense memorandum outlining that when the CDC COVID-19 Community Level is LOW in the county in which a DOD installation is located, the wearing of masks or face coverings inside buildings and facilities on the installation is not required for DOD personnel or visitors.

    The current CDC COVID-19 Community Level for New London County, where NAVSUBSCOL is located, is LOW. As such, masks are no longer required aboard NAVSUBCOL.

    The command is continuously reassessing CDC, Department of the Navy, and Department of Defense guidance and community risk levels, and this guidance may change as needed to maintain the health of our personnel. Sailors may contact their chain of command for any additional guidance.

