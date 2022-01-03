Borden Institute records 35 years of excellence in military medical publishing

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — The Borden Institute, an agency of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Medical Center of Excellence, is marking 35 years of excellence in publishing academic military medical textbooks in the year 2022.



In 1987, U.S. Army retired Brigadier General Russ Zajtchuk, then Colonel Zajtchuk, Army retired Colonel Ron Bellamy, and Dr. Donald Jenkins collaborated and the “Center of Excellence in Military Medical Research and Education” was born. Their vision to promote excellence through the development and publication of military medical scholarship was made a reality and the Center was aligned under the Office of the Surgeon General (OTSG).



As a way to honor U.S. Army Surgeon Lieutenant Colonel William Cline Borden, who was a close friend and personal physician to U.S. Army Physician, Major Walter Reed, the Center’s name was officially changed to Borden Institute. This act of good will was very fitting since Lieutenant Colonel Borden heavily advocated and lobbied congress for the establishment and naming of the original Walter Reed General Hospital in 1902.



The institute was located at Delano Hall on the campus of Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC), in Washington, DC. After WRAMC’s closure, the Institute relocated to its current location at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.



Retired Lieutenant General Ronald Blanck, D.O. and 39th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army from 1996 to 2000, played an important part in the early organization and guidance of the Borden Institute. “The Borden Institute provided a way to capture the history of military medicine as well as updating military medicine practices,” Blanck said.



In 1992, then Brigadier General Blanck recognized that Borden Institute’s original placement under the OTSG was complex and didn’t provide for clear support authority. Blanck then directed WRAMC to provide exclusive services in order to support the institute’s mission. This decision proved to be the catalyst for the institutes growth and advancement. “The Borden Institute was recognized early as filling in a much needed gap,” said Blanck, 39th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army.



Since its inception, the Borden Institute has produced over 70 publications and won numerous awards from the American Medical Writers Association, Washington Book Publishers, and the Army Historical Foundation for excellence in publishing.



Several Borden publications are well received around the world as evidenced by permission requests to translate in 30 languages. In addition, through analytics, Borden Institute’s website eBook download tracker identifies 120 countries with an interest in certain published volumes.



Currently, Borden publishes and maintains three categories of books that consist of Textbooks of Military Medicine, Specialty Titles, and Historical Titles.



Textbooks of Military Medicine volumes constitute a comprehensive treatise on the art and science of military medicine. Covering such diverse topics as biological and chemical warfare, military preventive medicine, military medical ethics, combat behavioral health, harsh environments, and care of combat injuries.



Borden also publishes Specialty Titles, such as Emergency War Surgery (6th edition in progress now), Promoting Successful Integration, and Pediatric Surgery and Medicine for Hostile Environments (3rd edition in progress now).



The institute’s volumes on biological, chemical, and nuclear warfare are regularly updated and are DOD required training texts in several military and civilian programs of instruction.



Additionally, the Borden also publishes a diverse series on military medical history, which includes the latest releases Army Medicine Starts Here! A Pictorial History of the Army Medical Center of Excellence, 1920-2020, A History of the Army Blood Program, and The Evolution of Forward Surgery in the US Army.



For the latest publication information or to order complimentary copies from the Borden Institute, please visit https://www.medcoe.army.mil/borden. In addition to the print version, publications are also available in PDF and eBook formats on the website.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 16:48 Story ID: 415565 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Borden Institute records 35 years of excellence in military medical publishing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.