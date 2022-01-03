MHS GENESIS to Launch March 19 at Womack Army Medical Center

Photo By Jerome Mapp | A biomedical equipment technician at Womack Army Medical Center checks the status of a...... read more read more Photo By Jerome Mapp | A biomedical equipment technician at Womack Army Medical Center checks the status of a shipment of vital sign monitors. As each box of medical equipment arrives at WAMC, the technicians have been busy cataloguing and moving equipment to the designated departments ahead of the March 19 MHS GENESIS 'Go Live' date. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A major transformation in healthcare occurs March 19, 2022 at Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) when the Department of Defense’s new electronic health record (EHR), MHS GENESIS, launches at WAMC and replaces TRICARE Online at this facility.



About MHS GENESIS



MHS GENESIS is the new EHR that provides you and your medical provider enhanced, secure technology to manage your health information. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will be the single health record for service members, Veterans, and their families.



MHS GENESIS Patient Portal



Along with the new EHR, the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is a secure website available 24/7 that gives you access to your health information. Through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, you can:

• View health information

• Communicate securely with providers

• Request prescription refills



The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is replacing the TRICARE Online Secure Patient Portal. Patient Portal will be deactivated on March 17, 2022. Patients will not be able to send any messages using Secure Msg.



There will be no online scheduling capability in TRICARE Online as of March 12, 2022. Beneficiaries will need to call the WAMC appointment line or send an appointment request by way of Patient Portal Messaging. While we will not be using the Patient Portal for direct booking, you may continue to request appointments through the messaging, or by calling 907-APPT.



What Does This Mean for Me?



MHS GENESIS and the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal are replacing TRICARE Online, including the patient portal and secure messaging at this facility.

• If you have a current TRICARE Online account, it will migrate to MHS GENESIS on March 19. No action is necessary from you.

• If you don’t already have a TRICARE Online account, you can log onto patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil using your DS Login Premium Account.

• If don’t have a DS Login Premium Account or if you have questions about DS Login, visit the milConnect Website or call 1-800-538-9552.



What Happens Next?



Appointment availability may be affected and, and appointment times may increase as medical providers adjust to new technology and workflows. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we integrate MHS GENESIS to provide our beneficiaries with top-notch care.

For more information on the MHS GENESIS rollout, check out these articles on super users, lessons learned, and the peer-to-peer pay-it-forward program.