Guard members return home following deployment to Poland

More than 750 Guard members from “Task Force Dark Rifles” are now home following a nine-month deployment to Poland.



“These Guard members truly performed at the highest level and built relationships with our partners,” said Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general. “They should be proud of the work they achieved, and I know they are excited to be home with their families.”



In April 2021, Guard members from 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 181st Brigade Support Battalion and 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment deployed to Poland, taking over the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) – Poland mission, also known as eFP Battlegroup Poland. Battlegroup Poland, established in 2017, is comprised of units from four nations: Croatia, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States. Its mission is to contribute to and strengthen the NATO alliance's deterrence and defensive posture in Poland.



Guard members trained with NATO allies through multiple exercises across Poland. They also took part in several good-will community outreach events in the country, working with schools and community leaders to showcase the work done by the joint nation team.



The first group of Guard members returned on Jan. 25, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The next groups returned home through the month of February with the final group returning home the first week of March.



Meanwhile, more than 100 members from the 2-146th Field Artillery and 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion deployed in January to Poland, joining up with 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment, a sister unit of the 161st Infantry Regiment from the California National Guard.

