NMRTCs Ace CIPR Inspections

PORTSMOUTH, Va.– Three Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) earned perfect scores during the Career Information Program Review (CIPR) which took place the week of Feb. 7.

The Career Information Program Review (CIPR) provides the command with a means to assess the effectiveness of programs and support systems that directly impact the command climate. These programs include career development, transition assistance, sponsor and indoctrination, and family readiness programs. These inspections provide commands with the opportunity to identify their organization’s strengths and analyze other areas that require further attention.

Naval Medical Forces Command’s Master Chief Navy Career Counselor James Osborne conducted CIPR inspections for 22 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands, and awarded perfect scores to NMRTCs Bethesda, Fort Belvoir and Patuxent River.

“A command scoring a 100%, or ‘outstanding’ score is no easy task,” said Osborne. “This takes a commitment at all levels of leadership ensuring program compliance and success. These programs impact our Sailors each and every day and it was very refreshing to see all the best practices these commands had come up with to share across not only Navy Medicine, but the fleet. I am very proud of these Career Counselors, and their Career Development Teams on a job well done!”

