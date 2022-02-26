Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTCs Ace CIPR Inspections

    PORTSMOUTH, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    PORTSMOUTH, Va.– Three Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) earned perfect scores during the Career Information Program Review (CIPR) which took place the week of Feb. 7.
    The Career Information Program Review (CIPR) provides the command with a means to assess the effectiveness of programs and support systems that directly impact the command climate. These programs include career development, transition assistance, sponsor and indoctrination, and family readiness programs. These inspections provide commands with the opportunity to identify their organization’s strengths and analyze other areas that require further attention.
    Naval Medical Forces Command’s Master Chief Navy Career Counselor James Osborne conducted CIPR inspections for 22 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands, and awarded perfect scores to NMRTCs Bethesda, Fort Belvoir and Patuxent River.
    “A command scoring a 100%, or ‘outstanding’ score is no easy task,” said Osborne. “This takes a commitment at all levels of leadership ensuring program compliance and success. These programs impact our Sailors each and every day and it was very refreshing to see all the best practices these commands had come up with to share across not only Navy Medicine, but the fleet. I am very proud of these Career Counselors, and their Career Development Teams on a job well done!”
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. Led by Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, the command ensures the warfighter is medically ready; makes certain medical forces are manned, trained, and equipped to meet the operational mission; and increases the survivability of those who go in harm’s way.

