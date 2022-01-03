Southwestern Division Réneé Roland shares connection to Juneteenth federal holiday

Courtesy Photo | Réneé Roland, Southwestern Division Operations and Maintenance Account Manager with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Réneé Roland, Southwestern Division Operations and Maintenance Account Manager with family member and activist Opal Lee often referred to as the "grandmother of Juneteenth," during her 95th Birthday celebration Oct. 7, 2021. see less | View Image Page

In February we take time to observe Black History Month, the annual celebration, credited to Dr. Carter G. Woodson, “The Father of Black History.” During the month, our nation commemorates achievements and recognizes the immeasurable impacts of African Americans on the history of the United States.



When talking history, most think to the more distant past. Back to times before personal observations and experiences. But historical events can be in the making today, or have happened a day, a month or last year. For Americans, in 2021, a new date was entered into our cultural and general awareness - June 17. The date when Juneteenth became a national holiday.



For Southwestern Division’s very own Réneé Roland, she had a front-row view to the lead up to that historic bill signing and subsequent presidential proclamation.



As Woodson was named the “The Father of Black History,” Réneé, the SWD Operations and Maintenance Account Manager shared her experiences with family member and activist Opal Lee often referred to as the "grandmother of Juneteenth." Through Joe Rolland III, Réneé met Lee in 2015, who is Joe’s paternal grandmother. Joe and Réneé would wed in 2018.



“In 2012, when I arrived in Texas I had not heard of Juneteenth,” said Réneé about the newest federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of African American slaves. Réneé and Joe would later Chair and Co-Chair the 2017 Juneteenth Parade in Forrest Hills, Texas.



Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, considered the longest-running African American holiday honors the end to slavery in the United States. In 1865, two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. Juneteenth has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865.



Since meeting Lee, a retired teacher, counselor, and activist Réneé witnessed her drive pursuing her goal to make Juneteenth a national holiday. In 2016 at age 90, Lee took up the challenge by beginning “Opal’s Walk 2 D.C.,” a walking campaign where Lee walked two-and-a-half-miles each year on June 19 to honor the date in 1865.



According to Réneé, it was a very proud moment for the family and for Lee, at age 94 to live to see her struggle materialize on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed Senate Bill S. 475, making Juneteenth the eleventh federal holiday. “One person can bring awareness and make a very huge difference in the world,” said Réneé.



For 2022, the theme chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History is “Black Health and Wellness.” While Lee’s notoriety is greatly attributed to her call to action on Juneteenth, she has been an advocate for the Community Food Bank, formerly the Metroplex Food Bank established in 1982 and Opal’s Farm, a five-acre farming project, tackling food scarcity and access issues while providing jobs, job training, entrepreneurial opportunity, and education for local neighborhoods. Since its ribbon cutting on February 15, 2019, Opal’s Farm has produced more than 10,000 pounds of fresh produce for community food banks and farmers markets.



“She still personally delivers boxes of food when she is able,” said Réneé. Each January first, Opal cooks for her community providing meals for anyone that may need it.”



Réneé, originally from Dayton, Ohio and a 39-year federal employee has been with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers since 2002. She also played a role working on a historic project while working for the Jacksonville District. From 2007 through 2011 she worked on the Herbert Hoover Dike Project, a 143-mile earthen dam that surrounds Lake Okeechobee, the heart of the Kissimmee-Okeechobee-Everglades system. The project reduces impacts from flooding because of high lake levels for a large area of south Florida.



“Storms and Hurricanes caused a lot of damage to the project since completed in the 1960s,” said Réneé. I feel very blessed to have worked on such a significant project that has direct impact in saving lives through USACE’s more than $870 million investment in projects designed to reduce the risk of catastrophic failure of the aging structure.”



Family has been an important part of Réneé’s life, as she currently manages $500 million in Operations and Maintenance funds for one of the busiest recreation regions within USACE, she still holds to her father, Charles Hancock’s early advice.



“He always said, do your best, take pride in your work and ensure you take care of your family,” said Réneé. I’ve always strived to follow his advice and make him proud.”