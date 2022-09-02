CSAF & CMSAF meet with U.S. forces in Japan on virtual all-call

Hundreds of Airmen from U.S. forces across Japan turned out for a Feb. 8 virtual all-call meeting with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass.



The pair found it unfeasible to travel in-person amidst COVID mitigation concerns, and opted for an online forum to make their first all-call to U.S. forces in Japan and keep their commitment to connect with Airmen, wherever they’re stationed.



Attending units included the 5th Air Force, Yokota Air Base’s 374th Airlift Wing, Misawa Air Base’s 35th Fighter Wing, Kadena Air Base’s 18th Combat Support Wing, 18th Combat Support Wing, and 18th Tactical Fighter Wing.



Brown was quick to address the current global climate and the developments concerning the Air Force’s ability to maintain a state of combat and mission readiness.



“China is our biggest challenge,” Brown said. “We’re working with this administration and the Secretary of Defense to shape our National Defense Strategy with this in mind.”



Bass spoke out on the internal needs of today’s Air Force, to meet the growing demands of service by focusing on the needs of Airmen that make the mission happen.



“It’s not lost on me that the Air Force has nearly doubled in size since I joined almost 29 years ago,” Bass said. “Back then we dominated in the Air, Land and Sea domains. Today, we need to modernize and accelerate change to meet our strategic competitors on the air, land, sea, cyber, information and space domains.”



Brown spoke about Integrated Deterrence, which incorporates elements of all forces and allies to create a system of response capabilities that creates unfavorable conditions for potential aggressors.



“Integrated Defense … what it really means is not just what we do as a military, but using all strategic resources such as economic, informational, and diplomatic abilities with allies,” Brown said.



The recently implemented FY22 National Authorization Act calls for the creation of new capabilities while retiring up to 160 legacy aircraft from the fleet, with the goal of integrating new technologies and aircraft capabilities.



“The average age of our aircraft is about 30 years,” Brown said. “Our capability may work for what we need to do today, but perhaps not tomorrow. We have a great strategy, it’s just how we implement it, and so we really need to think about how to accelerate change to meet demands.”



The pair wasted no chance to highlight what they considered the most effective strategic deterrence; Airmen and supporting families.



“Regardless of our technical capability, our biggest strategic advantage is our Airmen,” Bass said. “It hasn’t been easy in Japan, so thank you for what you’re doing for your nation and the Air Force, as well as your families for the sacrifices they make each day.”



“Those behind the scenes that make it all happen, thank you,” Brown said. “We work for you, advocate for you, and it’s our job to break down as many barriers to getting the job done as we can.”

