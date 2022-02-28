Tucson recruiter finds adventure and opportunity through service

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Josue Deaquino, recruiter, Casa Grande Recruiting Station, Tucson...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Josue Deaquino, recruiter, Casa Grande Recruiting Station, Tucson Recruiting Company, poses for a photo during a booth setup at Vista Grande High School, Casa Grande, Ariz., Sept. 22. 2021. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. – From an early age it seemed the influence of the Army was always present around Staff Sgt. Josue Deaquino.



Both his father and grandfather served with the Mexican Army, instilling a sense of discipline and purpose in him as a young child.



As he grew older he sought to emulate them and serve the U.S. Army, taking the plunge in 2004 as a 17 year old.



It’s a decision he hasn’t looked back from since, currently serving as a recruiter for Casa Grande Recruiting Station, Tucson Recruiting Company.



Deaquino, a native of Dallas, was born to parents who had emigrated to the U.S. from Mexico and settled in the heart of Texas.



“I am the second oldest of five and the only boy,” Deaquino said. “We moved around a lot growing up …I went to three different high schools and ultimately graduated from Nimitz High School in Irving, Texas, in 2005.”



Deaquino said the service of his family in the Mexican Army provided a solid base for him as a child, inspiring him at an early age to follow in their footsteps.



“My father served for two years while my grandfather made it a career and ultimately retired as a lieutenant colonel,” he explained. “I am the first in my family to serve here in the U.S. … I have always admired service members.”



This inspired Deaquino to enlist while still in high school, giving him purpose and direction during his senior year.



“I was in the summer between my junior and senior year in 2004 when a recruiter called me about my future,” Deaquino said. “I was 17 years old when I enlisted and spent my senior year already knowing that I had a plan for the future.”



“I enlisted as a 92A (Automated Logistic Specialist); I originally wanted infantry but my mom refused to sign parental consent so I made a deal with her to choose a different job,” he continued. “I still experienced a little bit of infantry life when I was in Iraq but don’t tell my mom.”



Deaquino’s service has seen him travel extensively and obtain experiences around the world that he thanks the Army for.



“My time in the Army prior to recruiting has taken me from Texas to Iraq, Germany, Romania, Hawaii and many other places. I have been to more countries in the world than I have been states in the U.S. because of my time in the Army,” he said. “The Army has given me lifelong friends. I completed the Braveheart Battle Run in Germany, I was able to play in soccer tournaments in Romanian villages and even went skydiving in Hawaii.”



This was a precursor to Deaquino being selected for recruiting duty, something he has been performing for the past six years.



“Overall I have enjoyed the experience. I was originally placed in Dallas battalion working at the Keller Recruiting Station. It was only 45 minutes from the station I enlisted out of,” Deaquino said. “I converted to a full time recruiter in 2018 before moving to the Casa Grande office.”



Navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic has also been difficult, Deaquino said, but he has learned to adapt to the current operating environment.



“The COVID-19 environment has posed a few challenges, such as the concern to exposure and the closure of schools for a while. We were forced to adapt and operate virtually,” he stated. “Joining the Army is always a challenge for people because of their fear of the unknown, so overcoming that as well as the addition of the pandemic and any other social/political/world events has provided many learning experiences for us.”



Deaquino sees himself retiring from the Army in a recruiting role, as he continues to support his family, including children Jade, 6, and Emiliano, 3.



“I never intended to make the Army a career, I wanted the experience but it turned out to be one of the best decisions I have ever made,” he said. “The Army has given me the opportunity to see the world and experience things I would have never been able to do. I have become more financially literate and even bought a house through the benefits given to me by serving.”