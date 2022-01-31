January MICC Communicator

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 31, 2022) -- Find the January 2022 issue of the MICC Communicator electronic publication now online.



In this month’s Leader Perspective: “MICC key in delivering power of Army contracting in 2022,” Brig. Gen. Doug Lowrey said “now is the time to forge relationships and proactively reach out through contract terrain walks with our supported units and coordinate and synchronize the requirements they need.” He goes on to identify people as the command priority and encourages the workforce to become familiar with the command’s line of effort videos that have been published.



The January issue of the MICC Communicator also highlights the command’s national industry outreach effort, support for Operation Allies Welcome, a new director of contracting at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and recognition of a MICC senior NCO from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



January 2022 MICC Communicator



