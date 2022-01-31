Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January MICC Communicator

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Story by Daniel P. Elkins 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 31, 2022) -- Find the January 2022 issue of the MICC Communicator electronic publication now online.

    In this month’s Leader Perspective: “MICC key in delivering power of Army contracting in 2022,” Brig. Gen. Doug Lowrey said “now is the time to forge relationships and proactively reach out through contract terrain walks with our supported units and coordinate and synchronize the requirements they need.” He goes on to identify people as the command priority and encourages the workforce to become familiar with the command’s line of effort videos that have been published.

    The January issue of the MICC Communicator also highlights the command’s national industry outreach effort, support for Operation Allies Welcome, a new director of contracting at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and recognition of a MICC senior NCO from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

    January 2022 MICC Communicator

    The MICC Communicator is an authorized publication for members of the U.S. Army. Contents of the MICC Communicator are not necessarily the official views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. government, Department of Defense, Department of the Army or Mission and Installation Contracting Command. The MICC Communicator is a reoccurring publication produced by the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Office of Public and Congressional Affairs. All editorial content is prepared, edited, provided and approved by the MICC Office of Public and Congressional Affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

