    Corporal’s Course honors Montford Point Marines

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Through thick and thin

    Paying homage to the legacy of the Montford Point Marines, a class of Corporal’s Course 4-22 students took part in a team building trail run, Feb. 22, 2022. The class of corporals gathered with their instructors outside of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s dense wood line. Working in two squads, students moved as fast as their bodies allowed, lugging ammo cans, filled water coolers, and a stretcher bearing sandbags through the twisting forest-inlayed trails near Devil Dog Dare. Along the route, the class would stop to perform physical exercises and be tested on the non-commissioned officer creed.

    Montford Point serves as a remembrance of the first African-Americans who joined the Marine Corps’ ranks nearly 80 years ago in Montford Point, North Carolina. This event also illustrated to the participants the importance of team work and esprit de corps while under physical duress.

