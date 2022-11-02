MICC-Fort Lee welcomes new director

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Regina Givens is the new director of the Mission and Installation Contracting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Regina Givens is the new director of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command contracting office at Fort Lee, Virginia. She comes to Fort Lee from the MICC-Fort Jackson contracting office in South Carolina where she served as chief of the contract division. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 11, 2022) -- A former Mission and Installation Contracting Command contracting chief’s career came full circle Feb. 7 as she returned as the new director of the MICC contracting office at Fort Lee, Virginia, to where her Army career started.



Dr. Regina Givens began her Army civil service career in 2007 as a contract specialist at Fort Lee after retiring from the Air Force. She performed pre-award and post-award functions for the acquisition of complex services and related supplies of contractor-owned, contractor-operated petroleum fuel storage facilities at Defense Energy Supply Center.



“This is where I started in Army contracting,” Givens said. “It was great being able to see how the staff has evolved and what has been achieved. To see what the prior director had put in place is just a matter of coming in and picking up and helping feel in the gaps.”



Givens replaces Debbie Frankovich, who had served as director of MICC-Fort Lee since April 2016. Last fiscal year under Frankovich, the MICC-Fort Lee office executed 386 actions and obligated more than $141 million.



She comes to the MICC-Fort Lee contracting office from MICC-Fort Jackson, South Carolina, were she served as the chief of the contracting division. She managed a staff that performed a full range of contract administration functions in support of the installation, which included administering construction, service and supply contracts providing quality, compliance and timeliness to its mission partners.



“I know that as a prior contracting specialist and officer, I can help facilitate the acquisition process and provide training in place to ensure we have the most qualified staff to support our garrison, Installation Management Command, and Combined Arms Support Command customers that we could possibly imagine,” Givens said.



Prior to her role at Fort Jackson, Givens served as the deputy chief, for the Regional Contracting Center-Qatar, Expeditionary Contracting Command-Afghanistan, in which she served as the principal business advisor providing procurement advice on all acquisition requirements to the Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan and 35 forward operating bases and combat outposts throughout the Combined Joint Operations Area-Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.



Givens’ other acquisition assignments were as a procuring contracting officer for Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; and a senior contract specialist for U.S. Army Corps of Engineer in Sacramento, California, where she supported acquisition functions that involved politically sensitive negotiations with federal government agencies, internationally owned corporations, foreign government or privately owned corporations.



With 20 years of experience as a contracting professional, Givens sees herself as an experienced leader and problem-solver dedicated to developing plans to accomplish customer service in a professional and ethical manner that instills trust while accomplishing the mission, builds and manages the workforce, oversees program resources, maintains effective working relationships with all stakeholders, develops and builds rapport, strategic and mission focused, and service oriented with a genuine interest in people.



“I consider myself as a participative leader were I seek the buy-in from the team; however, I know that I am ultimately the decision maker and with that there are times that a final decision may not have been received by all team members,” she said. “My goal is to try and facilitate to everyone that is part of the team the justification behind the decision being made, and letting them know their input was taken into consideration in the developing the course of action being taken as an organization.”



Givens holds a Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level III certification in contracting. She possesses a Doctorate in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Acquisitions and Procurement from Argosy University in Phoenix.



The MICC-Fort Lee contracting office is structured with three divisions. The business operations division is responsible for providing a wide range of contracting guidance, oversight, and system support to the MICC-Fort Lee team. The mission support division is responsible for providing all contracting support for supply items and service contracts for the CASCOM, IMCOM and contract support for tenant organizations. The installation support division provides support for utilities, energy, directorate of public works base operations and construction contracts.



About the MICC:

Headquartered at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.