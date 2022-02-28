Palace acquire intern program alumni, electronics engineer ‘reaches for the stars’

Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration...... read more read more Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks. Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Ms. Aisha Brown, an electronics engineer for the 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group located at Tinker Air Force Base. Raised in Atlanta, Ga. Brown graduated from Mercer University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. She achieved her MBA online from Salem International University and was hand-selected to attend Civilian Acculturation and Leadership Training. Brown was moved to join the civil service after she was recruited for the Air Force’s Palace Acquire Intern program. see less | View Image Page

Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks.

Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Ms. Aisha Brown, an electronics engineer for the 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group located at Tinker Air Force Base.

Raised in Atlanta, Ga. Brown graduated from Mercer University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. She achieved her MBA online from Salem International University and was hand-selected to attend Civilian Acculturation and Leadership Training.

Brown was moved to join the civil service after she was recruited for the Air Force’s Palace Acquire Intern program.



Read this quick Q&A that captures a snapshot of her accomplishments in the Air Force and why Black History Month is important to her.



Who/what has had the biggest impact on your career and why?



My family has impacted my career. There are a couple of engineers in my family, but I would say my older cousin has had the hugest impact on my career. He is a mechanical engineer and introduced me to engineering when I was in high school and was my mentor throughout my college career. I want my children to be inspired by my career as they navigate through life.



What encouraged you to join the AF?



I love my country and always wanted to make an impact to the community but didn’t exactly know how to best do it. I was recruited for the Air Force’s Palace Acquire Intern Program. Once I went through the program, I realized I shared the same core values as the Air Force : Integrity First, Service Before Self, Excellence in all we do. I have an understanding and appreciation for the AF Pillars: Emotional Wellness, Physical Wellness, Spiritual Wellness, and Social Wellness. I am always addressing these 4 Pillars to remain resilient both at work and home.



What does Civil Service mean to you?

Civil Service is a calling that requires dedication to serving this country for the betterment of society. My mother was in civil service, which inspired my love for civil service.



What encouraged you to pick the job track you have now?



I wanted to challenge myself for continuous personal growth and development. Cyberspace is constantly evolving and requires growth and development.

What do you see as some of your major contributions or highlights of your career?



Some of my major contributions include serving as team lead on projects as well as serving as a technical support. Among the highlights in my career was attending Undergraduate Cyber Training and earning my MBA online from Salem International University. I was also selected to attend Civilian Acculturation and Leadership Training. This was an in-residence program designed to prepare Air Force Civilians for future leadership, managerial, and supervisory roles. I strive for personal growth and excellence and this program supports my leadership aspirations within the Air Force.



What is important for you about being in a STEM AFSC /being a leader and representation?



The STEM field is constantly evolving and requires diverse skill sets, knowledge, and backgrounds. My leadership roles and experiences in this field have required me to research, collaborate, and strategically organize, and deploy resources where most needed.



It is also important for me to inspire my family and community. For example, I presented at a local STEM event, Girls In Future Technologies, where I shared information on cryptography with middle school students.



What does BHM mean to you?



Black history month is an amazing space to not only highlight untold stories of African Americans who served in inspiring roles, but also a space to celebrate culture.



How do you celebrate BHM?



I celebrate BHM through art. For example, one year I researched the history of Kente Cloth and discovered the rich history behind the fabric. The elaborate designs and patterns on the fabric actually tell a story. Fabric makers go into a trance and receive downloads for the story. I celebrated by using Kente fabric to design clutch purses. When you understand the history behind something you can walk in light and in admiration of the progress made. As Maya Angelou once said, “You can’t really know where you are going until you know where you have been.”



What are your future plans/goals?



A position as an SES is in my view. I look forward to submitting application packages for additional PME and taking on roles that would best position me for SES. I will continue to embrace the AF core values and culture and exercise them within my local community and family. My motto is reach for the stars you just might become one.