Dyess Air Force Base celebrates Black History Month Luncheon for Airmen and Community Partners

Members from Dyess Air Force Base and local community partners from the City of Abilene Police Department, hosted a Black History Month Luncheon at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022.



The Black History Month Luncheon was held to support and uplift each other, together as Airmen and Abilene community partners.



“This is the type of event where everyone can come together and support one another and find common bonds while strengthening our ties with our Abilene community partners,” said Tech Sgt. Tony Jones, president of the Dyess African-American Heritage Committee.



Marcus Dudley, the Chief of Police in the city of Abilene, gave a speech about overcoming adversities in his life and the importance of building strong partnerships.



“I’ve long since said that the time to make friends is not when you need them,” said Dudley. “I think that it’s important for our African-American youth to see more leaders that look like them and have the opportunity to spend some time engaging with those folks in leadership positions so that they can learn from the challenges and mistakes previously made.”



Jones said that he wasn’t sure whether Chief Dudley would accept the offer to speak during the Luncheon, but Chief Dudley made coming out to speak a priority.



“I was very amazed, there was no hesitation,” said Jones. “He definitely jumped on the opportunity to come out here, and his eagerness to share his story and bring his team out here really showed that we’re all in this together.”



Opportunities such as these give valuable experience to Dyess and their local partnerships while strengthening their relationships.



“We all come from different paths of life, but as a Wing, we always try to come together and support each other no matter what our background is in support of diversity and inclusion,” said Jones.



“Myself and Col. Kramer are both very lucky that the foundation for a positive working relationship was already laid down,” said Dudley. “We were fortunate to have been given this opportunity, but just like any good relationship it takes work and being intentional and deliberate about trying to meet each others’ needs. I look forward to us continuing to pursue the opportunities to bring our folks together.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 12:27 Story ID: 415416 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess Air Force Base celebrates Black History Month Luncheon for Airmen and Community Partners, by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.