505th CCW 2021 Annual Award Winners

The 505th Command and Control Wing, headquartered on Hurlburt Field, Florida, hosted their 2021 Annual Awards Ceremony virtually via Zoom on Feb. 25, 2022.



Congratulations to the wing's 2021 annual awards winners:



505th Command and Control Wing Airman of the Year:

Senior Airman Brittney M. Watson



505th Command and Control Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:

Tech. Sgt. Shanda M. Boyle



505th Command and Control Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:

Master Sgt. Jadyn Hodge



505th Command and Control Wing First Sergeant of the Year:

Master Sgt. Laquanya Mason-Coyner



505th Command and Control Wing Company Grade Officer of the Year:

Capt. Richard P. Anderson



505th Command and Control Wing Field Grade Officer of the Year:

Maj. Jesse Swanson



505th Command and Control Wing Civilian Category I Professional of the Year:

Mandy L.A. Markin-Schmitz



505th Command and Control Wing Civilian Category II Professional of the Year:

505th Test and Training Group Nominee*

*Name withheld due to a privacy request.



505th Command and Control Wing Civilian Category III Professional of the Year:

Richard P. McKee





505th Command and Control Wing Team of the Year:

705th Combat Training Squadron Requirements Team – Second Lieutenants Conor Devlin, Tucker Petersen, Rachel Pohl, William Dryer, Grant Goodnight, Stephanie Whisman, Jordan Scango and Christopher Kosik; First Lieutenants Michael Sprowls, Michael Reyes and Benjamin Shinskie; Master Sgt. Victor Quinata; and members not listed due to privacy requests.



505th Command and Control Wing Innovative Member of the Year:

Second Lieutenant Christopher J. Kosik





505th Command and Control Wing Innovative Team of the Year:

84th Radar Evaluation Squadron Network Operations Team: Daniela Judd, Matthew Magee, Sheldon Hinkson, William Carver, Osama Zanayed, Joshua Hootman, Patrick Griffin, William Carver, Master Sgt. Jake Bublitz, Tech Sgt. Aaron Lemker, and Staff Sgt. Taylor Serilli





505th Command and Control Wing Volunteer of the Year:

First Lieutenant Jacob W. Iiams





The 505th CCW is the U.S. Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level command and control. The wing is made up of a diverse group of Airmen, civilians, and contractors who work on many different tasks, but are all dedicated to taking testing, tactics, and training to the operational level by specializing in command and control in air, space, and cyberspace.

