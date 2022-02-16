U.S. Army Sgt. Caroline Wanjiru talks about her experience in the Army

SKWIERZYNA, Poland – Black history month has different meanings for different people. For U.S. Army Sgt. Caroline Wanjiru is a chance to recognize and celebrate the achievements of African Americans throughout U.S. history.



Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Wanjiru moved to the U.S. with her parents when she was ten years old. "I have a very different experience, growing up in a different country with a rich culture," she said. "I am very proud of who I am in my heritage."



Wanjiru joined the Army at age 33 to help with debt accrued from a Master's degree in psychology and to become a U.S. citizen. "I met a recruiter, and they talked to me about the possibilities in the Army and how they would be able to pay my debt and help me gain U.S. citizenship," she said. "But seven years in, it's become much more than just paying the debt.



"The Army did not slow down for me; they said you wanted to join, so you are gonna need to keep up," she said. "I learned to go at the same pace as everybody else, and that was the most challenging thing for me, keeping up with you guys."



Wanjiru started as a 92F, a petroleum supply specialist in an aviation unit. "That was very challenging, and it was a lot at once," she said. "But it was my baseline. I think it made me the person I am today. It taught me everything I needed to know about fuel and accountability."

"As an E-4 (Specialist) and below, you do mostly accountability of the fuel. You are on the ground, you're fueling the birds, and you're doing the paperwork to hand to the sergeant. Now I'm the sergeant, and they turn it to me, and I'm accountable for that." Now assigned to the 101 Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, she manages an entire section of petroleum supply specialists.



When she joined the Army, her way of looking at things changed. "I no longer sought the superficial things," she said. "I read things like Collin Powell's book and Barack Obama's. Two books on leaders that are above the standard. I read and saw how they tackle their careers and the military, especially Powell. That's whom I would look up to."



During training with all the soldiers, they went around and asked where they were from. "I was in shock; the diversity of the Army is unreal," she said. "To me, that is an advantage; it's a force to deal with when you have so many with different backgrounds. There's nowhere we can't go that we can't adapt, so military-wise to me, that's a huge advantage." "Personally, I get to learn a lot, and I love how we see beyond our cultures. We're able to see it, but then we see beyond it, and then we're just one, and we're able to fight as one. I haven't had any negative experiences when it comes to diversity and race. It's been a very, very positive experience."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 05:54 Story ID: 415393 Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Sgt. Caroline Wanjiru talks about her experience in the Army, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.