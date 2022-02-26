Lead Detected From Outdoor Sink at Former Submarine Base

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Navy detected elevated levels of lead from a non-residential building located on the former Submarine Base Pearl Harbor.



The initial sample, taken from an outdoor utility sink at a Child Development Center located in Zone C1, tested positive for lead at a level of 49 parts per billion (ppb). The action level set for lead is 15 ppb. That level is also called an Incident Specific Parameter or ISP.



Lead has been used for a long time in a wide variety of products found in and around homes and buildings. It can enter water lines through corrosion of plumbing materials, especially where the water has high acidity or low mineral content.



This exceedance was the only one reported of the 21 samples collected from Zone C1. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) determined that the next step was to sample, flush, and re-sample. In addition to these actions, the Navy also replaced the fixture at the point of sampling. Building tenants have been notified of the findings and corrective actions.



The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) public health advisory remains in effect for Zone C1. With the exception of zones amended by the DOH, Navy Water System users should not use the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. The IDWST will perform a thorough review of all results, including the re-sampling for Zone C1 before submitting a package for Hawaii DOH review. Once Hawaii DOH determines the water is safe to drink, Hawaii DOH will amend the health advisory for Zone C1.



The Hawaii DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for JBPHH remains in effect for all zones except A1 (Pearl City Peninsula) and I1 (Red Hill Housing).



For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/

For more information on lead in drinking water, please see: https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/basic-information-about-lead-drinking-water.

