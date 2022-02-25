Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison leaders thank Resource Management Office team for OAW support

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart are shown in a photo Feb. 15, 2022, with members of the Resource Management Office at Fort McCoy, Wis. The garrison leaders made a special visit to thank them for six months of support for Operation Allies Welcome (OAW). The OAW mission completed at Fort McCoy on Feb. 15, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart are shown in a photo Feb. 15, 2022, with members of the Resource Management Office at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The garrison leaders made a special visit to thank them for six months of support for Operation Allies Welcome (OAW).



The OAW mission completed at Fort McCoy on Feb. 15, 2022.



