Brigadier General Adams promotes D&I at Goodfellow

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Brig. Gen. Terrence A. Adams, Military Deputy Director of Concepts and Strategy Air Force Futures, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, visited Goodfellow AFB to share his insight about diversity and inclusion across the Air Force, Feb. 11.



Adams hosted an all-call at the base theater where he spoke about how growing up in Tuskegee, Alabama, shaped his leadership philosophies and experiences throughout his career.



He emphasized the importance of creating a culture of excellence centered around the Air Force core values and understanding every Airman’s unique background.



“I’m from Tuskegee, Alabama, so my experiences growing up were very different from someone living in New York,” Adams said. “In the Air Force you get the chance to work with people from all over this great nation; the difference in our perspectives is our strength.”



Changing the culture does not happen overnight. Adams took time to address the progress we have made thus far and the tone we need to take moving forward, including following his leadership tenants of listen, life, and love.



“We need to listen to our follow Airmen to understand their background, lift them up to understand their future, and show love in every step of the way,” Adams said.



Adams joined a panel of 17th Training Wing senior leaders after the all-call, along with Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, Air Force Special Operations Command chief enlisted manager, to discuss D&I in an open forum. The panel answered questions about sensitive topics with solution-oriented advice focused on combating discrimination and caring for Airmen and their families.



When asked what Airmen can do to stand up to discrimination, Washington said, “Speak up, be great, and make it difficult for others to count you out.”



These events reinforced the importance of cultivating a healthy workplace where values of equality, excellence and service rise above all others. By opening the door for these conversations with senior leaders, Airmen can come together and stand united in the face of discrimination as we strive to uphold the core values of the Air Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 17:15 Story ID: 415353 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 54 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brigadier General Adams promotes D&I at Goodfellow, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.