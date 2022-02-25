Years of hardship makes for inspirational, compassionate Civilian Airman

Growing up can be challenging for any child, but for Brenda Myers, Human Resource Specialist at Air Force Materiel Command and retired Reservist, her day-to-day routine was different than most.



Myers grew up in Virginia and went into a foster home at nine years old. She grew up in foster care and was only reunited with her mother for two years before she went away to college.



“There was a long period there where I did not understand why I was where I was, but I had a strong foster mother that was an advocate for me, so I just think that certain people in your life help you mature. Although you may not have the physical person with you, you did have someone that cared about you and wanted you to grow and be successful,” said Myers. “I learned a lot about diligence, compassion and working hard.”



Reflecting on Black History Month and what it means to her, Myers said that her mother’s childhood taught her impactful lessons.



“My mother only had an 8th grade education, but she inspired and motivated me in my life. She grew up in an environment where diversity, equity and equality wasn’t even discussed by her parents,” said Myers. “She always told me, ’You can’t be what you can’t see’ so continue to work hard, believe in hard work, and never ever lose hope in your life. Treat others how you want to be treated. Be honest, open and confident-- that has been my personal mantra throughout life, helping and encouraging others no matter who it is.”



When Myers was 18, she went to Virginia State University, a historically black college, and majored in business. She went on to explain that she did not exactly know what she wanted to do with her degree, but she always knew helping people was her passion, and that drew her to human resources.



“I was a student in the student program, which used to be student aid back then. Currently at AFMC, I manage the student program and have been doing this specifically for almost 30 years, so I have compassion and a great concern for disabilities, diversity and students in the workforce,” she said.



Myers has worked for the government for almost 40 years. She said she loves the federal government and thinks sometimes people just need to have someone ‘in their corner’ to help them grow.



“I realize women and minorities are still underrepresented in leadership positions; however, there are initiatives aimed at promoting diversity,” said Myers. “I’ve not encountered any hurdles or challenges as I had great role models and mentors throughout my career. They’ve provided me advice and training on what to do for advancement and positive feedback, which made me a better person, supervisor, mentor and friend.”



She has a unique perspective on how she views her own career challenges.



“Whenever it comes to any major career challenges, I just had to think, to mature and understand what I wanted to do and how passionate I am about what I want to do,” said Myers. “Helping others, and as you help others, you can help yourself as well. It’s not always about you; sometimes it’s about helping the other person.”



Myers believes challenges can be turned into a goal that obtainable.



“I strived straight for where I am right now. I have always worked for the government. I knew I wanted to work for the federal government because I had someone that was guiding me, and that is most important-- an individual or person in your corner,” said Myers. “First I worked for the Commission of Fine Arts in Washington D.C, but as a student I worked for the Army, Navy and Air Force. I was a student and even then I always knew that’s what I wanted to do.”



Myers is three years away from retirement, and her personal mission is to help newer people in her office learn and grow in all possible ways. She endeavors to share her knowledge from nearly 40 years of service with these people that she feels compassion towards.



“No one can do it alone. Everyone needs someone to help them along,” said Myers. “The people that were in my corner and helped me were honest and true; everyone deserves that in their corner as well.”



Note: This is part of a series of feature stories highlighting extraordinary military and civilian Airmen across Air Force Materiel Command in conjunction with Black History Month.

