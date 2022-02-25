DLA employees focus on health issues during Black History Month

Photo By Catherine Hopkins | Defense Logistics Agency employees attend a virtual seminar Feb.23, 2022 focusing on...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Hopkins | Defense Logistics Agency employees attend a virtual seminar Feb.23, 2022 focusing on Black Health and Wellness as part of the activity’s Black History Month celebration, (Courtesy Graphic Association for the Study of African American Life and History) see less | View Image Page

More than 40 Defense Logistics Aviation employees attended a virtual seminar on health and wellness Feb. 23 hosted by DLA Aviation’s supplier operations directorates and the activity’s Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Office.



Employees learned about Chronic Rhinosinusitis, an inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses lasting at least 12 consecutive weeks in support of this year’s Black History Month theme “Black Health and Wellness.” Dr. John Ditto, a Richmond, Virginia-based ear, nose and throat otolaryngologist was the keynote presenter.



Ebony-Dominique Moore, a quality assurance specialist in DLA Aviation’s Supplier Operations Original Equipment Manufacturer Directorate and Special Emphasis Program committee member said Ditto came to her attention through another committee member, DLA Aviation Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist and American Sign Language Interpreter Charlotte Bell.



“Charlotte and Dr. Ditto are part of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health Orchestra,” said Moore. “Ailments that fall under his profession disproportionately affect underserved and underrepresented populations. Through his presentation, we hope to provide insight into health and wellness within the African American community.”



Ditto covered the most common causes of sinus infections that could lead to Chronic Rhinosinusitis, including the common cold, fungal and bacterial infections, hay fever and allergies. He also discussed potential difficulties within rural and urban communities for access to specialized care.



Ditto and the seminar attendees discussed allergies and Ditto shared that while they can’t be cured, there are treatments to manage them and decrease the onset of allergens causing symptoms.



Ditto stressed the need to be vigilant with allergies affecting children and said allergies can lead to developing asthma.



Ditto shared statistics from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of American citing that the burden of asthma falls disproportionately on Black, Hispanic and American Indian/Alaska Native people. Statistics show that African Americans are 1.5 times more likely to have asthma, five times more likely to visit an emergency department due to asthma and three times more likely to die from asthma.



