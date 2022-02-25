Civil rights activist one of first to graduate from pre-WWI integrated Kentucky artillery school

FORT KNOX, Ky. – One of the first black Soldiers to be part of an integrated Army graduation ceremony at Fort Knox later became heavily involved in the civil rights movement and nationwide push for integration.



Born in 1896, Lester Granger earned a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College in 1918 and then travelled to Kentucky, where he attended the Field Artillery Central Officers’ Training School at Camp Zachary Taylor in the Louisville area.



Fort Knox historic preservation specialist Matthew Rector said although the school was located about 25 miles north of the town of West Point, most of the artillery training was done further south.



“The artillery men graduated from Camp Taylor, but they were training on the ranges located at Camp Knox,” said Rector.



Granger was one of 35 black Soldiers to graduate with the class of 2,500 – some of the first black Soldiers ever to be commissioned at the field artillery school alongside whites. This occurred despite the fact that the Army was still fully segregated.



Rector said while black graduates made up only a small percentage of the class, assigning them to units posed an issue.



“In the segregated Army, most of the units were white,” said Rector. “You only had a handful of all-black units, so when you’re commissioning that many, albeit a small amount of black men, you don’t have enough units to place them in – so not all of them went into field artillery units.”



Rector said Granger, however, was one of the few who served as a lieutenant in a field artillery unit. After his graduation, Granger eventually served in France during World War I.



Following his time in service, Granger then joined the National Urban League, a civil rights organization that advocated for economic and social justice for African Americans and opposed racial discrimination.



“He was a voice in that early movement,” said Rector. “From a young man, and veteran no less, he was engaged early on in saying, ‘We contribute, as well.’”



Granger eventually came to serve as the national executive secretary of the NUL in 1941. It was in this role he became acquainted with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and both men joined other civil rights leaders to meet with President Dwight Eisenhower in 1958.



Also in attendance at the meeting was Everett Frederic Morrow, who, like Granger, had served at Fort Knox in the past. Morrow had become the first African American to hold an executive position at the White House, working as Administrative Officer for Special Projects under Eisenhower.



Rector said he’s always amazed to discover all the incredible people who have trained at Fort Knox to later make such impactful achievements.



“If you think about it, thousands and thousands of men passed through here throughout history,” said Rector. “Undoubtedly, you’re going to have some famous figures come through here and there.”



As a leader in the NUL, Granger wrote about how he traveled the United States to evaluate racial changes by revisiting the same areas every two or three years. It was on one of these trips he returned to Kentucky, where he recalled his many fond memories in a Feb. 18, 1960 article in the California Eagle newspaper.



“My love affair with Louisville goes back for more than 40 years – when I was a World War I officer in the artillery school at Camp Taylor,” said Granger in the article. “Louisville was a charming, sleepy, hospitable semi-southern city in those days.”



According to Granger, he was encouraged to see the strides Louisville had made since his previous visit, writing about the integration of Louisville University and public parks having “been made truly public.”



“This is one reason I never get tired of moving around the country in Urban League business,” said Granger. “Because there is no better way of knowing what’s really happening in the racial picture.”



Granger retired from the NUL in 1961 to teach social work at Dillard University in New Orleans. He died Jan. 9, 1976 at the age of 80.



Although he visited Louisville more than once after completing his training at Camp Knox, it was Granger’s final visit working with the NUL during which he noted seeing the most changes for good since graduating from the Field Artillery School.



“Louisville was still gracious and attractive,” said Granger, “but it wasn’t sleepy any longer.”

