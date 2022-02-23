Fort Belvoir re-opens Dogue Creek Bridge Access control point open for rush hours only

Photo By Margaret Steele | From left, Col. Josh SeGraves, Fort Belvoir Garrison commander; Col. Estee Pinchasin,...... read more read more Photo By Margaret Steele | From left, Col. Josh SeGraves, Fort Belvoir Garrison commander; Col. Estee Pinchasin, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District commander; Maj. Gen. Allan Pepin, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Kleinholz, Fort Belvoir Garrison; and Dan Storck, Mount Vernon District supervisor from Fairfax County, Va. The group cut a ribbon, Feb. 23, 2022, reopening Fort Belvoir's Dogue Bridge, near Walker Gate. see less | View Image Page

Leadership from Fort Belvoir Garrison and the Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, celebrated the re-opening of Belvoir’s Dogue Creek Bridge, which was replaced in a 2-year project.

“Along with our partnership we have with the Military District of Washington, we’re thankful to have the chance to recognize a long-standing partnership the Baltimore District has had with Belvoir,” said Col. Estee Pinchasin, district commander.

“We’re so glad to see the successful completion of the bridge replacement, she said, adding, it was fitting to happen during National Engineers Week and “it’s good to be back at Belvoir … home to the Army Engineers, before their move to Fort Leonard Wood, (Mo.)

“We worked closely with contractors, public works and stakeholders to deliver a fully modernized, functional, new bridge, that maintains it’s historic aesthetic,” Pinchasin said. “With the new bearings at each end and the walkway on one side, this is a beautiful piece of infrastructure. This pays homage to the history of the old bridge, and is a real benefit to the Belvoir community.

“This is testament to the hard work and dedication of the Army Corps of Engineers, and its people, to honor their commitments to the installation community,” she said.

Col. Josh SeGraves, Belvoir Garrison commander, said, “With the contract awarded in November 2019, now, more than 1,000 days later, we’re able to celebrate the bridge’s reopening.

“Believe me … this project was certainly a heavy lift,” he said. “This means a great deal to Garrison, but also to residents, especially those from River, Dogue and George Washington villages.”

“Everyone who worked on this project can take great pride in their contributions that help move Fort Belvoir into the future, with a bridge that’s expected to last another six decades,” SeGraves said. “Now, the Dogue Bridge is, once again, an integral part to our operations and is safe for everyone who drives over it.”

SeGraves said the new bridge will be a huge quality-of-life improvement, for residents and commuters, who can now access the installation more easily from the north and from the Mount Vernon area.

“We certainly appreciate everyone’s patience, despite all the challenges,” he said.

“The project was more than 4 million dollars,” SeGraves said. “However, we know it was money well spent and will provide a generation with safe, necessary infrastructure.”

He also lauded the professionalism and dedication by the Army Corps of Engineers, garrison planners, engineers and emergency services staff.

The ACP at Dogue Creek Bridge, Walker Gate, leads to Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Route 235. Walker Gate will be open 6-9 a.m., and 3-6 p.m., weekdays, manning permitting.