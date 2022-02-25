Reimagining the Possible: NSWC Philadelphia Kicks Off National Engineers Week

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) celebrated National Engineers Week, February 20 – 26, with several events honoring the command’s engineers and their accomplishments, with a focus on the official theme of “Reimagining the Possible!”



NSWCPD’s Chief Engineer, Scott Freedner kicked off the festivities on February 22. After taking a moment to thank all of NSWCPD’s “fantastic” team of engineers and scientists who are responsible for the “design, development, testing, and sustainment of the finest aircraft carriers, submarines and surface ships for the greatest Navy in the world”, Freedner issued a call for action.



“This year’s National Engineers Week theme is ‘Reimagining the Possible,’ and it’s our time to innovate right here and now. Our new vision for future naval power is one based on faster development of unmanned, autonomous systems; vibrant partnerships with industry and academia; and reimagined naval organizations,” Freedner said.



He continued, “Our success as a Nation depends on our ability to produce knowledge and technology, to train future generations of scientists and engineers, and to expand the Navy’s advantage.”



Freedner explained that NSWCPD is forging the future with investments in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs, as well as partnerships in programs to build a stronger, more resilient, reimagined workforce, with the digital engineering tools required to support the current and future fleet more efficiently.



“You see, ‘Reimagining the Possible’ is about the way we think and organize. In addition to our traditional support of the sustainment and development of large, complex vessels that are phenomenal and the best in the world, we also have to focus on the advanced technologies required for the ‘small, the agile, and the many’ autonomous platforms that have the agility to be built and adapted quickly, in large numbers. Having the competency and capacity to work in both forums is required to continue the Navy’s dominance worldwide,” Freedner said.



“Naval power and engineering was “imagined” once before in Philadelphia, when it seemed impossible. It was October 13, 1775 when civilians came together and engineered the greatest navy in the world!” he added.



“We are gathered here once again in Philadelphia -- Reimagining the Navy -- because our country depends upon it. The Nation is counting on us and potential adversaries are working hard to outflank us!” he continued, “Through shared initiative, creativity, and determination, we are creating a new reality by reimagining what once seemed impossible to become the possible!”



Following Freedner’s welcome remarks he passed the podium to keynote speaker NSWCPD’s Chief Technology Officer Dr. E. Michael Golda, who presented “A Historical View of NSWCPD’s Organizational DNA.”



Golda explained that throughout NSWCPD’s 122 years of engineering heritage, the command has never really stopped imagining the possible, for it is part of our organizational DNA. The Philadelphia Division was established as the Fuel Oil Testing Plant at the Philadelphia Navy Yard in 1910 to transition the Navy from coal to fuel oil in the years before World War I. This was a radical shift that was a huge imaginative leap.



“NSWCPD engineers have always been, and continue to be, pioneers of naval engineering progress,” Golda said. “Influenced by Rear Adm. George Melville, Philadelphia not only reimagined the possible, but they developed the competency to test full-scale components under simulated shipboard conditions to obtain ‘absolute information’ to ensure the vision was achievable.”



“From coal to steam and boilers to gas turbines – that testing of full-scale components is part of our DNA and it’s what we will continue to do. The systems might be different, but we have earned the respect of the Navy and the confidence of the Congress to ensure that there is full scale integrated systems testing here in Philadelphia,” Golda said.



Golda concluded, “When we talk about reimagining the Navy, the future or reimagining the possible, it begins with each of us and leaders like Melville, who not only had the courage to imagine a different and better Navy; but make it more efficient, with technology, infrastructure, engineering education, and hiring the best engineers to develop leading edge, efficient, and cost effective engineering systems.”



NSWCPD continued celebrating National Engineers Week with events throughout the week including; a Joint Warfare Center Black History Month special presentation by Capt. Sheila Jenkins; a brief by Jack Giessner, SES, Region III, Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and a STEM Panel featuring NSWCPD engineers, who provided advice and guidance to future engineers.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.

