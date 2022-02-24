Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Black History Month

Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated Black History Month 2022 by hosting an observance Thursday, February 24. The observance featured the presentation ““We Wanted to Fight” Black North Carolinians in World War II” by Mr. Earl Ijames, the North Carolina Museum of History’s Curator of African American and Agriculture History.
Ijames spoke about the WWII contributions of Black North Carolinians such as Clarence G. Powell, Millie Dunn Veasey, and Robert E. Sharpe. He also described his efforts to recover lost and overlooked details of Black North Carolinian’s wartime service.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 10:26
|Story ID:
|415302
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
