Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Black History Month

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Mr. Earl Ijames, center, the North Carolina Museum of History’s Curator of African...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Mr. Earl Ijames, center, the North Carolina Museum of History’s Curator of African American and Agriculture History, shows a tag once assigned to a person who was enslaved permitting him to travel as a coachman. Ijames’ presented ““We Wanted to Fight” Black North Carolinians in World War II” aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Thursday February 24, 2022. The presentation highlighted the WWII contributions of Black North Carolinians such as Clarence G. Powell, Millie Dunn Veasey, and Robert E. Sharpe. see less | View Image Page