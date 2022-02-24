Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Black History Month

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated Black History Month 2022 by hosting an observance Thursday, February 24. The observance featured the presentation ““We Wanted to Fight” Black North Carolinians in World War II” by Mr. Earl Ijames, the North Carolina Museum of History’s Curator of African American and Agriculture History.

    Ijames spoke about the WWII contributions of Black North Carolinians such as Clarence G. Powell, Millie Dunn Veasey, and Robert E. Sharpe. He also described his efforts to recover lost and overlooked details of Black North Carolinian’s wartime service.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 10:26
    Story ID: 415302
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    This work, Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Black History Month, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

