Hale Moku, Hokulani (Zone D1) Data Publicly Released, Data Package Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST), which is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, submitted test results and other operational information for Zone D1, Hale Moku and Hokulani communities, to Hawaii DOH for final review.



Hale Moku and Hokulani provide housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary School, Center Drive Child Development Center (CDC), and Kids Cove 24/7 CDC are also located in Zone D1.



Post home and non-residential building flushing data results for Zone D1 will be posted on the IDWST Flushing and Sampling Data website. This data includes lab results from the Navy and Hawaii DOH. A summary of the laboratory testing results for Zone D1 can be found here.



Hawaii DOH’s final review should take approximately seven days in accordance with the IDWST’s approved Drinking Water Sampling Plan, Addendum 2. If Hawaii DOH determines the Navy’s drinking water is safe to drink, it will amend the health advisory for Zone D1. Hawaii DOH’s multiple lines of evidence evaluate sample data and how the Navy water system maintains operations to ensure safe drinking water. After Hawaii DOH amends the advisory for Zone D1, the housing office will email a letter to residents from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commanding officer stating their water is safe to drink. Once Zone D1 residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days.



To support residents and ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



· (808) 449-1979

· (808) 448-3262

· (808) 448-2557

· (808) 448-2570

· (808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.



Impacted residents can contact Hawaii DOH at sdwb@doh.hawaii.gov or 808-586-4258.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center will provide support for Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



The following information is provided to help interpret the data:



· Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon (TPH) tests look for many petroleum compounds and are done in addition to standard drinking water tests.

· Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) are established by the EPA and are the maximum permissible level of contaminants in water which is delivered to any user of a public water system.

· Environmental Action Levels (EALs) are established by the Hawaii DOH and are concentrations of contaminants in drinking water and other media (e.g., soil, soil gas, and groundwater) below which the contaminants are assumed to not pose a significant threat to human health or the environment. Exceeding the Tier 1 EAL does not necessarily indicate that contamination at the site poses environmental hazards but generally warrants additional investigation.

· All values are in micrograms per liter (µg/L) which is equal to parts per billion (PPB).

· The Method Detection Limit (MDL) is the lowest concentration at which an analyte (chemical subject that is being analyzed) can be detected in a sample.



Hawaii DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for the Navy Water System remains in effect for all zones except Zone I1 (Red Hill Housing) and Zone A1 (Pearl City Peninsula).

