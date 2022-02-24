USAICoE and the Huachuca 50 hosted the Southern Arizona Defense Alliance at Fort Huachuca

Courtesy Photo | The Southern Arizona Defense Alliance (SADA) advisory committee recently visited Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Southern Arizona Defense Alliance (SADA) advisory committee recently visited Fort Huachuca. The committee was hosted by the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and the Huachuca 50. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – The Southern Arizona Defense Alliance (SADA) advisory committee recently visited Fort Huachuca. The committee was hosted by the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and the Huachuca 50.



According to SADA, they are made up of local and regional businesses and community leaders across Southern Arizona that supports the preservation of military assets and ensures the voices of local communities are heard in Washington D.C.



While at Fort Huachuca, the SADA advisory committee learned more about the installation’s 146 year history and its current initiative: Army Modernization in Electronic Warfare.



SADA committee members also learned about the Intelligence, Electronic Warfare Test Directorate’s and Electronic Proving Ground’s electromagnetic testing missions and visited the Antenna Test Facility on East Range where they were able to see a variety of equipment used in the testing process.



“The Department of Defense has a strong presence in Arizona with Fort Huachuca playing a vital role in the Army’s modernization efforts, especially when it comes to joint testing and training spaces,” said Jeffrey Jennings, Deputy to the Commanding General. “The SADA advisory team plays a critical role in ensuring our Department of Defense missions are well understood across Arizona and Fort Huachuca appreciates their initiatives to inform state leadership and protect these missions.”



Fort Huachuca is the largest employer in Cochise County and a significant economic contributor in Arizona. The Fort develops and tests Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities; delivers intelligence and unmanned aircraft systems training and education; designs, develops and integrates intelligence capabilities, concepts and doctrine; and provides world-class quality support services to the Huachuca community to enable mission command in support of Army and Joint operations and the continued evolution of Fort Huachuca.



The Fort’s unique environment encompasses 964 square miles of restricted airspace and 2,500 square miles of protected electronic ranges, making Fort Huachuca a key contributor.