Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard to hold mass ice rescue exercise on Little Traverse Bay

    PETOSKEY, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Story by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    February 24, 2022
    Contact: Chief Petty Officer John Masson
    john.p.masson@uscg.mil
    (216) 314-7434

    WHAT: Mass ice rescue exercise
    WHEN: Saturday, February 26
    • 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: various ice rescue crews; airboat
    • 1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.: helicopter operations
    WHO: U.S. Coast Guard units; local sheriff, police, fire and emergency response agencies; Little Traverse Band of Odawa Indians; Michigan Department of Natural Resources; Emmet County EMS; National Weather
    Service; Michigan State Police, Crisis Response Dog Teams; and more
    WHERE: Petoskey Municipal Marina and the waters of Little Traverse Bay

    Editor's note: Media interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Chief Petty Officer John Masson at (216) 314-7434 no later than 5 p.m. Friday, February 25.

    PETOSKEY, Mich. -- Coast Guard units and area partners will conduct a full scale ice mass rescue exercise at the
    Petoskey Municipal Marina and on the waters of Little Traverse Bay beginning at noon on Saturday, February 26.
    The exercise, named Operation 45 North, will include on-ice rescue operations in Petoskey’s marina by about a
    dozen area ice rescue teams, as well as helicopter hoisting exercises with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter based
    at Air Station Traverse City. Surface and aviation units of the Coast Guard will be joined by local firefighters,
    city police, sheriff’s departments, Emmet County EMS, Michigan State Police, and many more.
    “Exercises like Operation 45 North are crucial in strengthening relationships among local, state, tribal and federal
    first responders,” said Capt. Anthony Jones, commander of Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie, which oversees
    all of Lake Superior and the northern portions of lakes Michigan and Huron. “The training and techniques shared
    are vital in ensuring that first responders are ready and able to respond.”
    --USCG--

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 12:51
    Story ID: 415229
    Location: PETOSKEY, MI, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard to hold mass ice rescue exercise on Little Traverse Bay, by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lake Michigan
    Sector Sault Ste. Marie
    Air Station Traverse City

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT