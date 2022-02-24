Coast Guard to hold mass ice rescue exercise on Little Traverse Bay

February 24, 2022

WHAT: Mass ice rescue exercise

WHEN: Saturday, February 26

• 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: various ice rescue crews; airboat

• 1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.: helicopter operations

WHO: U.S. Coast Guard units; local sheriff, police, fire and emergency response agencies; Little Traverse Band of Odawa Indians; Michigan Department of Natural Resources; Emmet County EMS; National Weather

Service; Michigan State Police, Crisis Response Dog Teams; and more

WHERE: Petoskey Municipal Marina and the waters of Little Traverse Bay



PETOSKEY, Mich. -- Coast Guard units and area partners will conduct a full scale ice mass rescue exercise at the

Petoskey Municipal Marina and on the waters of Little Traverse Bay beginning at noon on Saturday, February 26.

The exercise, named Operation 45 North, will include on-ice rescue operations in Petoskey’s marina by about a

dozen area ice rescue teams, as well as helicopter hoisting exercises with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter based

at Air Station Traverse City. Surface and aviation units of the Coast Guard will be joined by local firefighters,

city police, sheriff’s departments, Emmet County EMS, Michigan State Police, and many more.

“Exercises like Operation 45 North are crucial in strengthening relationships among local, state, tribal and federal

first responders,” said Capt. Anthony Jones, commander of Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie, which oversees

all of Lake Superior and the northern portions of lakes Michigan and Huron. “The training and techniques shared

are vital in ensuring that first responders are ready and able to respond.”

