Lettuce Do the Work! Save Time and Money Dining With the Exchange on Salad Wednesdays

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving the military community an exclusive opportunity to save more while eating better on Salad Wednesdays.



Authorized shoppers, including DoD and Coast Guard civilians and retirees, can maintain a BE FIT lifestyle every Wednesday at participating Exchange restaurants. Diners save $2 when purchasing any salad priced $4 or more. MILITARY STAR® cardholders can stack the savings to receive an additional 10% off their salad purchase when using their card.



“Living the BE FIT way starts with a rock salad foundation,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Salad Wednesdays are another way the Exchange shows its commitment to nourishing Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families with better-for-you options.”



Salad Wednesday is a military-exclusive deal that supports the Exchange’s BE FIT initiative to empower military shoppers to make healthy lifestyle choices. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/befit to find more nutrition deals, better-for-you dining options, workouts and more.



