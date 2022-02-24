NEXCOM supplies uniforms to Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program participants

Courtesy Photo | Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) associates at its Southeast Distribution Center...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) associates at its Southeast Distribution Center in Pensacola, Florida, pull maternity uniforms for Sailors participating in the Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program. NEXCOM supports the Maternity Pilot Program by managing maternity uniform inventory, coordinating the tailoring and mailing of the uniform items and tracking the uniforms for return and possible re-issue. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Making sure female Sailors receive their maternity uniforms has taken on a new twist as the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) does its part to support the Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program (MPP). For the duration of the MPP, NEXCOM will manage the inventory of maternity uniform items, coordinate the tailoring and mailing of the uniform items and track the uniforms for return and possible re-issue. The Navy’s MPP was announced in NAVADMIN 284/21 and released Dec. 15, 2021. The MPP is a Congressionally-mandated program directed by the FY21 National Defense Authorization Act.



“We are proud to be a part of the Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program in support of our Sailors,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “NEXCOM is already in charge of Navy uniform procurement and sales through its NEX Uniform Shops and website, myNavyExchange.com. Our uniform team was excited to take on this additional challenge of providing PREMIER customer service to our female Sailors through this new program.”



Once a Sailor is selected to participate in the MPP, she should bring the maternity uniform size measurement sheet to the nearest NEX Uniform Shop to help determine the exact sizing needed for her maternity uniforms. If a participant is not located near a NEX, she can view a video from home on how to correctly measure for fit. The video is available at: https://vimeo.com/646945725. Assistance in measurements can also be provided via Army/Air Force and Marine Corps uniform centers or a personal tailor.



Once NEXCOM receives confirmation of approval of a Sailor’s participation in the MPP and receives the completed measurement form from the Navy Uniform Matters Office, a full seabag of Navy maternity uniform items will be provided, including sewn-on embroidery for working uniforms and rank insignia for enlisted E1-E6 dress uniforms. Hemming and shipment will also be free of charge.



“The uniform items will be sent from NEXCOM’s Southeast Distribution Center to the Sailor’s home,” said Cmdr. Terri Gabriel, NEXCOM’s Deputy Commander, Military Uniforms. “The Sailor doesn’t need to pick up or have their uniforms altered at the NEX. It will arrive at her door, ready to wear.”



Once the service member’s pregnancy is complete, and the maternity uniforms issued are no longer needed, they are returned to NEXCOM’s Southeast Distribution Center, at no cost to the Sailor. Once returned, NEXCOM associates will inspect, repair, launder, re-inspect and re-stock the maternity uniforms for potential re-issue to another MPP participant.



The MPP will continue through Sept. 30, 2026. Questions regarding the MPP application process should be sent to Navy_MPP.fct@navy.mil.