Photo Essay: February 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy for training conduct operations Feb. 15, 2022, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. During February, thousands of troops trained at the installation in institutional and transient training operations. Fort McCoy’s mission is to strengthen Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, mobilization force generation installation, and strategic support area. As a Total Force Training Center, Fort McCoy’s primary responsibility is to support the training and readiness of military personnel and units of all branches and components of America's armed forces. Fort McCoy is a Mobilization Force Generation Installation prepared to support contingency operations as ordered. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page