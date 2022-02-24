Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fiscal year '20-funded barracks project continues at Fort McCoy

    Fiscal year '20-funded barracks project continues at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    In a Feb. 18 update, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at Fort McCoy said the construction of a second transient training troops barracks had reached past 65 percent to be 66 percent complete.

    Throughout January and into February, weather at the construction site and on Fort McCoy has included many days where temperatures were well below-zero but the remains on schedule, Green said.

    The barracks, funded at $18.8 million in fiscal year 2020, resembles another barracks that was also built by L.S. Black that is adjacent to this project in the 1600 block at Fort McCoy’s cantonment area. It’s different than traditional barracks located throughout the installation in that it’s four stories tall and will be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.

    Green said Feb. 18 that current work includes interior steel stud placement, masonry work when weather allows, interior sheetrock installation, sheetrock finishing, window installation, tile installation, roofing, and painting.

    The current completion date also remains at December 2022, Green wrote in the update.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, at the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

