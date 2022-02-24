Fiscal year '20-funded barracks project continues at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Ongoing construction work is shown Feb. 15, 2022, in the 1600 block of the cantonment...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Ongoing construction work is shown Feb. 15, 2022, in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., for a second transient-training troops barracks project on post. The second barracks $18.8 million barracks project was awarded to L.C. Black Constructors, which is the contractor building the first barracks building, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy. The new contract was awarded Sept. 29, 2020, and the notice to proceed was issued Oct. 28, 2020. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days. Currently contract completion is scheduled for December 2022. The barracks is different than the traditional barracks located throughout the installation. This new building will be four stories and able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The building will be built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The project also is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future. The Army Corps of Engineers is managing the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

In a Feb. 18 update, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at Fort McCoy said the construction of a second transient training troops barracks had reached past 65 percent to be 66 percent complete.



Throughout January and into February, weather at the construction site and on Fort McCoy has included many days where temperatures were well below-zero but the remains on schedule, Green said.



The barracks, funded at $18.8 million in fiscal year 2020, resembles another barracks that was also built by L.S. Black that is adjacent to this project in the 1600 block at Fort McCoy’s cantonment area. It’s different than traditional barracks located throughout the installation in that it’s four stories tall and will be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.



Green said Feb. 18 that current work includes interior steel stud placement, masonry work when weather allows, interior sheetrock installation, sheetrock finishing, window installation, tile installation, roofing, and painting.



The current completion date also remains at December 2022, Green wrote in the update.



