Be good enough to make them need you

Those were some of the first words Anthony “Tony” Inman heard when he arrived at his first assignment as a nuclear weapons technician in the late 1980’s. At first he was not sure what was meant by that, but he quickly learned that it was a rarity to have one, much less three, African Americans in a shop in his career specialty.

“I think it’s important to share stories about the past,” said Inman. “I can explain to those behind me how I overcame difficulties and how far society has come since my early days in the Air Force.”

Inman sees Black History Month as a time for education for the Black population, but especially for others. Few people really know how many contributions that African Americans have made to this country and what they are capable of accomplishing.

“I also see the month as an opportunity to bring pride to black communities,” said Inman. “Kids don’t have a clue about the positive contributions that helped them to get where they are.”

In a field dominated by white men and stereotypical thinking, Inman was constantly having to prove his worth. One of his first supervisors, another Black man, took him aside.

“He told me that whatever I did, I have to be better than the others,” said Inman. “I would never be allowed to just get by.”

Inman took that to heart most of the time. Because of his hard work, he was quickly elevated to the position of team chief with a waiver due to his rank.

But even so, one Quality Assurance specialist still harassed him constantly. One day the frustration got to be too much; he lost his temper and overturned a locker.

His bay chief immediately sent him home to the dormitory for a week. Inman thought his career was over, but the chief came by his room at the end of the week and asked him if he was ready to return. He also offered wise advice: “Don’t ever let others get the best of you.”

That incident and second chance changed his outlook, and he hit the books. He read and reread technical orders and even became an expert on rescinded orders. His inspector continued to hound him, but now whatever he was asked, he had the answer.

That individual gave him the push he needed to be a better person. By refusing to let his emotions get the best of him, he excelled and ended up spending 29 years in the Air Force. He also later found out that that same person praised him to his superiors. Although he never heard it directly from the source, he had gained his respect.

Now retired from active duty, Inman is a part of the Air Force Materiel Command Inspector General team. He travels to all AFMC locations and sometimes also helps out other commands and even other services.

Inman says things are much better since his young Airman days.

“The Air Force has made a big push to help people learn new ways of thinking,” said Inman. “The sensing sessions are really helpful in promoting understanding.”

He is happy to say that the IG Team takes an active role in diversity efforts. Although they must detach from their feelings and remain neutral, they can still provide information to others in need in the form of agencies to contact. He also strives to give back by mentoring others and helping them to overcome difficulties.

He sees education as the key. He has earned a master’s of Business Administration and has set the bar high for his children and grandchildren.

“You gotta be good enough to make them need you more than you need them,” Inman says

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 10:53 Story ID: 415207 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Be good enough to make them need you, by Michele Ruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.