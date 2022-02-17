C.C. Pinckney students bring history to life

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Jeremiah Frazier wears a cavalry style hat and plastic saber as he portrayed Gen. Sam...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Jeremiah Frazier wears a cavalry style hat and plastic saber as he portrayed Gen. Sam Houston during the C.C. Pinckney Elementary Schools Living History Museum Feb. 17, 2022. Frazier chose his historical figure to help him learn about Texas state history as hi and is Family prepares to move to the state later this year. see less | View Image Page

Students of C.C. Pinckney Elementary School crowded the hallways to get an up close up glimpse of some of the nation’s most famous figures and a few who made their debut during the school’s Living History Museum event Feb. 17, 2022.



“Today, all of our students in the third grade are talking about individuals from history. We have one student portraying his great grandfather who was a Marine,” said Tammy Shadd, the school’s new principal. “The purpose is to bring history alive for students. Take it off the pages of books and portray it so they can understand it on a deeper level and relate to it.”



Nikolai Gray chose to portray Kobe Bryant, also known as the Black Mamba, because of his love of basketball while Charis Kersey chose Olympic gold gymnast Gabby Douglas because of her love of ballet and gymnastics.



Jeremiah Frazier on the other hand, portrayed Gen. Sam Houston because his Family will be moving to Texas soon and Houston was integral in winning the Battle of San Jacinto that ensured Texas’s independence from Mexico.



“My Family is moving to Texas soon and he was known for fighting the (Texas) Revolutionary War there,” Frazier said. “It’s (Living History Museum) is going way better that I thought it was gonna be.”



Many C.C. Pinckney students were unaware of who Houston was as the day started, but soon learned as they traveled to each history figure and learned who they were and their contributions to the nation.



“Students are walking around with their accountability sheets. They are not only looking and listening to their peers, but they’re writing down notes and going back to their classrooms and discussing what they learned today at the Living History Museum,” Shadd said.



Shadd explained how the students get excited when the annual event nears. The event gives students and their parents the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and imaginations with the assembly of informational posters, costumes and the monologs students recite to their teachers and peers.



“It’s a fun activity and you can see the parents influence as well,” Shadd said. “They get excited too. They help with the research, posters and costumes.”



“I’m having fun,” said Elisabeth Enoch who portrayed teach and astronaut Christa McAuliffe. “I wanted to represent her honor to schools and becoming an astronaut. She was chosen over 11,000 other applicants and I want to be like her.”



Enoch also explained how her parents helped her get the blue NASA uniform in her size that looks similar to the one McAuliff wore in her official photos.



Other students created and wore costumes as well.



Lane Tubbs wore white hairspray, rose lensed glasses and bushy mustache as he portrayed comic book and movie icon Stan Lee while Alaythia Black wore a blue dress, black shawl and ruffled bonnet for her portrayal of Martha Washington, wife of the first U.S. president.



“Teachers here worked very hard to come up with this idea because they are always looking for ways to engage students and the community,” Shadd said. “The students absolutely love this every year and we will always do the living museum.”



The annual event spanned four days this year ensuring all students were given the opportunity to participate in the museum event.



Parents and Family members can view additional photos of the event by visiting the C.C. Pinckney Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DoDEAPinckneyES.