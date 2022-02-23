Celebrate contributions during Black History Month

The Fort McCoy community gathered Feb. 17 to celebrate the contributions and achievements of Black Americans.



The observance combined the January observance for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was canceled at the last minute, and the February observance for Black History Month.



Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Rand with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office served as the first guest speaker for the event. Rand spoke about growing up in segregated Mississippi and related the contents of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s letters and speeches to his own childhood experiences.



“I remember seeing the signs in the courthouse,” Rand said. “As a little boy, I was afraid … to go downstairs to the restroom, where there were still signs.”



He spoke about not realizing that his doctor’s office was segregated until he returned home after joining the Army and seeing that the wall dividing the two waiting rooms had disappeared. Rand also spoke about, as a young man, trying to reach out to the pastors of the Black and white churches of the same denomination about why they couldn’t worship together. He said he realized it was too great of an endeavor for him to undertake alone, but it helped him realize the importance of continuing to strive for a better future.



He shared an excerpt of one of King’s letters talking about how people are usually unwilling to give up the status quo without sustained pressure. King’s method of resistance was civil disobedience and providing that social pressure against injustices caused by the status quo.



“Ask yourself, why are we here? I think most of us are here to stand and fight,” Rand said. “I fight against the status quo.”



The second guest speaker was Momolu Sonie with the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Sonie immigrated to the United States from Liberia in 1996 and joined the Army soon after.



“I am living Black history,” Sonie said. “My story is Black history.”



Sonie grew up in Monrovia, Liberia. The country was founded by freed and free-born Black people who left the United States in the early 1800s. Sonie said his family wasn’t well off when he was growing up, but they saved to send him to a good school. He dreamed of going to a U.S. college to get a business degree before returning home to Liberia. However, when he was 17, civil war broke out in Liberia.



“Picture a 17-year-old kid waking up in the middle of the night to gunfire,” Sonie said. “Picture you live at Fort McCoy and you hear it coming from Tomah. And at 10 o’clock at night, you see people walking. What do you do? You pick up and go.”



His family took what they could and left their home, looking for safety. He described how entire families could be executed because someone in the household had disagreed with the wrong side of the war. He spoke of going through checkpoints and seeing people ahead of him in the line being pulled out and executed on the spot. He talked about being bullied out of his shoes and walking barefoot and how refugees experimented with plants they found in the woods to try to keep from starving.



“I remember one time, someone broke in a warehouse and found a shipment of tea. For a week, that’s all we had for food,” Sonie said.



Despite his terrifying ordeals, Sonie and his family survived the war. He returned to high school, and he and his family came to the United States in 1996. He arrived in December 1996, and in February 1997, he began basic training with the U.S. Army.



Sonie spoke about the culture shock of coming to the United States, such as having a refrigerator full of soda available when he’d been used to it as a Christmas treat. He spoke further of the He served several stints in the Army and Army Reserves while finally pursuing his dream of attending college.



“I know Black History Month is about highlighting the contributions of African-Americans to this great country,” Sonie said. “On that note, I want to thank the United States Army for allowing an immigrant like myself to serve honorably.”



The observance was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office. For more information about Black History Month, visit www.blackhistorymonth.gov.

