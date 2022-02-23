688th Cyberspace Wingman overcomes adversity, sets examples for future generations

Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration...... read more read more Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks. Today, we recognize, Staff Sgt. Monika Caffey, Vehicle Maintenance Supervisor of the 5th Combat Communications Squadron, 5th Combat Communication Group based out of Robins Air Force Base, Ga. Caffey recalls growing up with a lack of minority leaders to look up to and overcoming discrimination at her first duty station. Caffey persevered, with the support of supervisors, became a mentor to young airmen and coached one of her Airman to victory with a Below The Zone promotion and Airman of the Year award. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Caffey participated in JROTC in middle school and always had a dream to join the U.S. Air Force. Now she aspires to become an officer, and is finishing her Bachelor’s degree. see less | View Image Page

Today, we recognize, Staff Sgt. Monika Caffey, Vehicle Maintenance Supervisor of the 5th Combat Communications Squadron, 5th Combat Communication Group based out of Robins Air Force Base, Ga.



Caffey recalls growing up with a lack of minority leaders to look up to and overcoming discrimination at her first duty station. Caffey persevered, with the support of supervisors, became a mentor to young airmen and coached one of her Airman to victory with a Below The Zone promotion and Airman of the Year award.



A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Caffey participated in JROTC in middle school and always had a dream to join the U.S. Air Force. Now she aspires to become an officer, and is finishing her Bachelor’s degree.



Read this quick Q&A that captures a snapshot of her unique story and accomplishments in the Air Force and why Black History Month is important to her:



Who/what has had the biggest impact on your career and why?



A supervisor at my first base had a huge impact on my career. I was being discriminated against and no one saw a problem with it. He came in and shut it all down between the other NCOs and that showed me that there are some great supervisors out there.



What encouraged you to join the AF?



I wanted to join the Air Force when I was in middle school and I was in the JROTC program at my school



What encouraged you to pick the AFSC you have now?



I didn’t really pick my job, my recruiter called me and said I got this job for you! You leave for basic on this day.



What motivates you?



My drive to succeed and building a bright future for my daughter motivates me.





What do you like about working with the 5CBCSS?



I like working with the 5CBCSS because it shows me something different and new. Normally my AFSC is in a Logistics Readiness Squadron where our sole purpose is to fix trucks for every unit on base. With the MOB it’s tailored only toward the MOB, I like that it’s small and not too busy. I came from PACAF which is so busy. The workflow here is very refreshing.



What do you see as some of your major contributions or highlights of your career?



Some major contributions were the mentorship I got from people outside of my AFSC. My military training leader, my senior leaders, really pushed me to do things that I normally wouldn’t. They saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself. It helped me to help other young airmen in my AFSC. I became a mentor to young airmen and one airman in particular won Below The Zone and Airman of the Year. That showed me that no matter how my career has been, I will never make someone else feel the way I felt as an A1C.



What is important for you about being in a STEM AFSC /being a leader and representation?



I think representation is important because it encourages young minorities that you can be successful too. When I was young, there weren’t a lot of minority examples for me to look up to. I had to hold on to the hope that I would be the first. Now that more people believe in representation, the younger generation has more examples and more mentors to help them through their journey. I feel that we pave the way for the new generation to take our place.



What does BHM mean to you?



To me BHM means remembering where we came from. Who paved the way for us. MLK, Rosa Parks, Malcom X, Harriet Tubman, Madam CJ Walker. All of these people sacrificed so much for minorities to have the freedoms we do now. It means looking at the contributions of the past and seeing how it impacts our future. Without their sacrifice, our world would be so much different than it is now.



How do you celebrate BHM?



I celebrate BHM every day. I mentor and educate those who have questions and want to understand black culture. For those who may feel uncomfortable asking, I have those tough conversations with people to understand points of view and to encourage education. Many people ask about my hair, culture, how I feel about certain things, and I love talking with people from different backgrounds about really tough topics, it promotes understanding and open-mindedness.



What are your future plans/goals?



My future plans are to commission and become an officer and go into clinical research when I eventually leave the military. I am on track to finish my bachelor’s May 2023!