McConnell to Open Doors for Open House and Air Show

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – Team McConnell has begun making preparations to open its doors to the public for the Frontiers in Flight Open House and Air Show scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25, 2022.



Frontiers in Flight is designed to increase awareness of Air Force preparedness, demonstrate modern weapon systems and capabilities, as well as promote positive community and international relations; additionally, it aims to showcase Airmen.



“This is to put our Airmen on display, to show what they do and how Team McConnell executes its mission,” said Maj. Steven Zumwalde, Air Show Director.



Zumwalde also added that by bringing in the public, McConnell hopes to inspire the next generation of service members.



“We hope to bring in the next set of aviators or Airmen,” said Zumwalde.

The Airshow and Open House will feature an aerial demonstration by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.



The event will also showcase McConnell’s KC-46A Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotankers and highlight what it takes to accomplish McConnell’s air refueling mission.



In addition to the air show, there will be multiple static aircraft and ground vehicles on display. Food vendors will be available for the community to enjoy as they meet and get to know McConnell’s Airmen.

