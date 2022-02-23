Glow Your Own Way! Exchange’s ‘Beauty Live’ is Back

Courtesy Photo | Glow your own way with the latest beauty tips and tricks on #BeautyLive. Get the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Glow your own way with the latest beauty tips and tricks on #BeautyLive. Get the inside scoop on high-quality beauty brands offered at @shopmyexchange. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can glow up and put their best faces forward with tips and tricks from the industry’s top beauty brands on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s beauty broadcast, “Beauty Live.”



The military-exclusive Facebook Live broadcast gives shoppers the inside scoop on high-quality beauty brands offered in select Exchange stores and online at ShopMyExchange.com—highlighting military-exclusive deals on featured beauty products.



“Beauty Live” returns at noon Central on Feb. 25 with Shiseido. Military beauty enthusiasts can also tune in at 11 a.m. Central on March 4 with Clinique and hear from First Aid Beauty at noon Central on March 18.



Previous episodes feature insider advice on hair, skin and nails from Estee Lauder, Clinique, Bare Minerals, Philosophy, Black Radiance, Jack Black, Murad and more. Authorized Exchange shoppers can purchase products highlighted on “Beauty Live” tax-free at ShopMyExchange.com and in select Exchange stores.



All episodes of “Beauty Live” can be viewed on the Exchange Facebook video playlist.



