688th Cyberspace Wingman leverages problem solving skills, leadership for Air Force information security

Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration...... read more read more Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks. Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Williams, non-commissioned officer in charge of Operations Assurance Element for the 68th Network Warfare Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Williams is passionate about information security, problem solving and finding solutions and strives to commission one day as he continues to leverage his innate leadership and mentor skills. He joined the U.S. Air Force for a mixture of education benefits, family history of military service and wanting a better life than members of his immediate family that struggled with student loans/ earning lower than needed for a comfortable life. Williams, a native of New Orleans, La. grew up in Marietta, Ga. after relocating because of Hurricane Katrina, is no stranger to perseverance. see less | View Image Page

Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks.



Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Williams, non-commissioned officer in charge of Operations Assurance Element for the 68th Network Warfare Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



Williams is passionate about information security, problem solving and finding solutions and strives to commission one day as he continues to leverage his innate leadership and mentor skills.



He joined the U.S. Air Force for a mixture of education benefits, family history of military service and wanting a better life than members of his immediate family that struggled with student loans/ earning lower than needed for a comfortable life.



Williams, a native of New Orleans, La. grew up in Marietta, Ga. after relocating because of Hurricane Katrina, is no stranger to perseverance.



Read this quick Q&A that captures a snapshot of his unique story and accomplishments in the Air Force and why Black History Month is important to him:



Who/what has had the biggest impact on your career and why?



My goal of one day obtaining a commission has been the biggest driving force in my career because it has pushed me to not only push myself academically but also professionally through opportunities to lead where I can. The one person that has helped pushed me my towards this goal is my wife, JaDee Williams.



What encouraged you to pick the AFSC you have now?



I retrained into the AFSC I am now because I desired to work in an AFS that will allow me to utilize my skills of both problem solving and research. I also really desired to hopefully work with computers, and I got lucky being stationed at the 68th.



What motivates you?



My motivation strives from constantly desiring to continually be better than I was yesterday and one day earn a commission.



What do you like about working with the 68 NWS?



I like that the 68th has a unique mission set that allows 1N0s to operate in an atypical role, which gives Airmen like myself a small peak into how information should be protected but also the importance of making sure people understand why it should be protected.



What do you see as some of your major contributions or highlights of your career?



Some highlights to my career include: working on a team in my previous AFSC to fabricate a wire harness that connected to several systems for an Aircraft manufacturer update, helping my Airmen obtain their CCAF, earning my B.S. in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity, and working with Strategic Planning team on a TDY in Hawaii for an exercise.



What is important for you about being in a STEM AFSC /being a leader and representation?



The world of STEM is very important to me because the field entails problems and solutions that can help propel society toward advancement, refinement.



What does BHM mean to you?



Black History Month to me is important, for it always create an open opportunity for me to reflect and communicate with others the progression of not only civil liberties and privileges, but also strike conversation and learn about different perspectives based various topics broadcast through different media.



How do you celebrate BHM?



I celebrate Black History Month by learning and sharing new stories, facts, and inspiration from the impactful men and women that paved the way for me to be able to enjoy many of the civil liberties I take for granted.



What are your future plans/goals?



I first plan on finishing my application for the upcoming Space Force Board, then I plan to continue finishing up my Masters in Cyber Operations (just made it half way). Last but continuously plan on sharpening my leadership and mentor skills by helping my fellow Airmen as well as those I supervise reach their highest potentials.