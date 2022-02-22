Italian Base Commander cooks seasonal recipe for garrison newcomers

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - U.S. Army Garrison Italy Italian Base Commander Col. Michele...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - U.S. Army Garrison Italy Italian Base Commander Col. Michele Amendolagine, shows one of his wintertime favorites – "Risotto al Radicchio Trevigiano Tardivo," just before serving it to the participants in the Army Community Service “Benvenuti” class Feb. 16, 2022. The event was a perfect opportunity to familiarize and learn practical information while tasting local cuisine. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Col. Michele Amendolagine cultivates a passion for cooking while experimenting with new recipes.

During a recent U.S. Army Garrison Italy class for newcomers, however, Amendolagine chose one of his wintertime favorites – Risotto al Radicchio Trevigiano Tardivo.



“This refined ingredient is only growing between December and late February in some areas around Treviso,” Amendolagine explained to the participants of the Army Community Service “Benvenuti” class.

“I enjoy cooking, especially preparing ‘primi’ (first courses).”



Tasting local cuisine was only one of the important facts the newcomers learned.



“I have never been a part of a class like this,” said Jennifer Clark, who is starting her third overseas tour.

“To have the Italian Base Commander come and cook with local ingredients made the experience more memorable.”



The risotto was delicious and it made for a nice event, Clark said.

“Not only did I get great food,” she added, “I got to meet other newcomers and get connected.”



A dozen recently-arrived community members joined the three-day ACS class this February. Benvenuti means “welcome.” Last year, in-person Benvenuti classes resumed after months of virtual sessions due to the pandemic. The program is designed to help new arrivals familiarize and learn practical information from paying for bus and train tickets, ordering lunch at a restaurant to visiting another city.



Offering a freshly cooked meal on the first day, with an Italian officer cooking is something new, said Jolly Miller, U.S. Army Garrison Italy ACS director. Having Amendolagine and his team of Italian officers and noncommissioned officers take part was a wonderful idea, combining social, cultural and gastronomic traditions, she said.

“ACS customarily offers a lunch to Benvenuti participants on their first day of class,” Miller said. “The event was a perfect opportunity to demonstrate how the two nations collaborate and work with each other.”



Benvenuti is open to spouses of active duty Soldiers; Army civilians and their spouses. Contact ACS at 0444-71 5800 or visit https://italy.armymwr.com/programs/ederle-army-community-service-acs