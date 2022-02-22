No Stone Unturned: Vandenberg Conservation Unit Undergoes Training Overhaul

Photo By Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas | Wayne Moses, 30th Security Forces Squadron lead conservation officer, begins to brief...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas | Wayne Moses, 30th Security Forces Squadron lead conservation officer, begins to brief conservation unit trainees on all terrain vehicles, or ATV’s at the 30th Security Force mobility readiness building on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022. Security Forces members often get tasked to ride ATV’s for launch operations or patrols in areas that a car cannot go, but in order to ride they must first get their ATV certifications completed. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) see less | View Image Page

Vandenberg Space Force Base is home to over 99,000 acres of land and an excess of 300 different animal species. The 30th Security Forces Squadron conservation unit is responsible for making sure the base, along with its wildlife, is safe and secure.



This particular unit on base is a unique asset, being that there are only a handful of units like it across the Department of Defense.



The 30th SFS brought in 10 brand new faces into conservation, and were hand-selected to participate.



U.S. Air Force MSgt. Daniel Burner, 30th SFS flight chief, speaks on the additional responsibilities of the unit, and the training overhaul they are undergoing.



“Both traditional security forces and the conservation unit’s primary functions are law enforcement,” he said. “Conservation has the additional duty of providing enforcement for wildlife and preservation of base resources, which involve hunting, fishing, hiking, and the tribal grounds that we have as well. Conservation has more duties, more responsibilities, and requires more knowledge out of the defenders who perform that mission.”



Security Forces members selected to join the unit participated in two weeks of training in order to get a proper grasp on what working in the unit is really about. These selected individuals all have a wide array of experience, whether it be patrolling a restricted area or working in investigations, so the goal of the first week of training is to set the baseline for typical law enforcement.



“The first few days start out in the classroom, and it’s essentially a mini law enforcement academy,” Burner said. “We’ve teamed up with local and state police, along with the base legal team to provide them with as much law enforcement-specific information as possible.”



The trainees take tests and progress checks along the way to ensure that they’re absorbing the information that is dished out to them.



Further, the second week of the course is mainly based around field training and evaluations, where Burner was walking them through possible scenarios they would face while out on patrol.



“We take what we learned in the classroom, and we practice it out in the field,” he said. “We must make sure that they can actually apply the skills that we’ve taught them, and after we’ve run through the evaluation, we make sure to give them feedback so they know what to work and improve on.”



Following the two-week training course and graduation, a typical day for a member of the conservation unit would be to mold into a flight and performing normal flight operations, but also checking on hunting zones and the wildlife that comes onto the beaches.



The newest trainees graduated from the course on Feb. 12, 2022, and will be performing the conservation mission on Vandenberg Space Force base for the foreseeable future. Burner was proud to see these Airmen succeed.



“We made sure to have the highest caliber, most proficient people not only representing the squadron, but representing the base, and representing the badge.”