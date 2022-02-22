USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew Holds Assumption of Command Ceremony

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 22, 2022) – Cmdr. Christopher Bland assumed command of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew during an assumption of command ceremony, Feb. 22 aboard Mobile.



Bland is the first commanding officer of Mobile Gold Crew, He was previously assigned as the executive officer aboard Mobile Blue Crew.



“It’s an honor to take command of such an outstanding crew,” said Bland. “I am humbled, but ready to lead this crew and take on the many challenges we will face while preparing to deploy.”



Bland is joined by Cmdr. David Gardner, the executive officer, and Command Senior Chief Gomer Turiano, the Senior Enlisted Leader. Bland stated the triad and crew are ready to take on any mission sent their way and complete it successfully as a team.



“The sailors of Mobile Gold crew have worked tirelessly to complete schools, training, and certifications to be mission ready,” said Cmdr. David Gardner. “We’re excited to have Cmdr. Bland join us as our commanding officer.”



Bland, a native of Medford, New Jersey, graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 2003. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering as an undergraduate and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in 2011.



Mobile is currently located in San Diego, California and is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE (COMLCSRON ONE).



The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/



