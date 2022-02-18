Navy Restarts Medical Training with Israel Defense Force Surgeons

LOS ANGELES – (Feb. 18, 2022) – Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Navy Trauma Training Center (NTTC) hosted multiple Israeli Defense Force (IDF) surgical teams to teach and reinforce medical procedures to one of our key military allies in the Middle East.



In June 2021, NTTC and Navy Expeditionary Medicine Training Institute (NEMTI) reestablished IDF training at the Los Angeles County’s University of Southern California (LAC+USC) Medical Center.



In early February 2022, the first multidisciplinary IDF team, consisting of three surgeons, one operating room nurse, and one anesthesiologist arrived for the four-day training evolution.



"This opportunity enhances interoperability, reinforces our training partnership with the IDF, and is great for our staff here at NTTC,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Diosdado Valera, NTTC Surgical Tech Instructor. “It also strengthens our ongoing collaboration with LAC+USC Surgical Skills Simulation and Education Center and the Fresh Tissue Dissection Lab. The ability to provide training opportunities to our international partners is one of the reasons why NTTC training is so unique and valuable.”



Facilitated by the NTTC staff, the curriculum included the Advanced Surgical Skills for Exposure in Trauma course, conducted using fresh cadavers in the LAC+USC Fresh Tissue Dissection Lab.



Additionally, the Combat Orthopedic Trauma Surgery curriculum was provided using a hybrid didactic and practical application model that increases realism and enhances learning. While there, IDF team members also attended virtual teaching rounds with LAC+USC staff and NTTC cadre, strengthening the partnership and reinforcing professional collaboration.



“This training event marked not only the reintroduction of fresh tissue dissection into the program at the Navy Trauma Training Center,” said Navy Cdr. Brian Knipp, Surgeon and Clinical Instructor at NTTC. “It also allowed us to incorporate the protocols of the ASSET+ curriculum. The Israeli surgeons found this paradigm exceptionally useful; we look forward to providing the same training opportunities to multiple IDF teams in the near future.”

