CFAY looks back on and celebrates black history month

America is a nation that prides itself on change. Though our total historical record is short and laden with cruelty and conflict, we as a nation have risen above that in pursuit of freedom and true equality.

February is Black History Month, and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) is looking back on the history and culture of black Americans and the important historical figures that have brought about change, driven progress, and fought for the rights of all Americans.

In 1926, Carter G. Woodson, American historian, author, and journalist announced in collaboration with the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History that the second week of February would be celebrated as "Negro History Week." This was the first murmur of Black History Month. It was created to recognize important black Americans for an academic journal titled 'Journal of African American History,' also created by Woodson.

Black History Month finally received its namesake in February 1969, following a proposal at Kent State University by teachers and a group known as the Black United Students. It caught on across America six years later and was celebrated by many schools, colleges, community centers, and, eventually, military bases. In 1976 President Gerald Ford announced the official country-wide recognition of Black History Month.

The month of February has cultural significance, as well. Woodson picked the second week of February for a reason. The second week of February holds the birthdays of two important historical figures: Abraham Lincoln and Fredrick Douglass.

In January, a Martin Luther King Day celebration event was held at the Jewel of the East Galley with informational tri-folds, complimentary food, an educational video, and a speech by volunteer guest speaker Master-At-Arms Chief Lucian King, Ikego Housing Detachment's officer in charge.

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered as America's preeminent advocate of nonviolence and a leader of the Civil Rights Movement," said King. "He challenged us all to live up to the ideals enshrined in our founding documents – that we are all created equal, endowed with unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

The president of the multicultural committee reached out for comment, affirming the desire to connect with the black American community and inform as many Sailors and CFAY residents as possible about these crucial lessons from history.

"Ultimately, black history is all of our histories," said Master-At-Arms First Class David Aljure. "Not only is it important to remember the achievements of people like Dr. Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Rosa Parks, and Malcolm X… It is important to recognize the things that make us unique and alike in many ways and always celebrate our nation's diversity."

The Black History Month event will be held at the C2 auditorium at 11 a.m. on February 18th. If you are interested in cultural events, please join the 'CFAY Multicultural Committee' group on Facebook to keep up to date on the base's latest observances and cultural events.

