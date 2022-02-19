Hickam Housing Areas (Zone D2) Flushing Exceedances

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The U.S. Navy sampled drinking water after flushing at Hickam Communities, including Hale Na Koa, Officer Field Area, and Onizuka Village (Zone D2) and found two exceedances of Incident Specific Parameters (ISPs) set by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).



Of the two residential exceedances, one sample detected beryllium, which is not known to be a component of JP-5 fuel. With no other detection of beryllium in the drinking water system so far, the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) determined that the next step was to sample, flush, and re-sample for metals at that residence. The second sample detected Total Organic Carbon (TOC), which is a measure of organic compounds. TOC has no health effects but can be a medium for the formation of disinfection byproducts, a regulated drinking water contaminant. IDWST decided the residence will be sampled, flushed, and re-sampled. All affected residents have been notified.



The Hawaii DOH public health advisory remains in effect for Zone D2, and all Navy Water System users should not use the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. The IDWST will perform a thorough review of all results, including the re-sampling for Zone D2 before submitting a package for Hawaii DOH review. Once Hawaii DOH determines the water is safe to drink, Hawaii DOH will amend the health advisory for Zone D2.



The Hawaii DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for JPBHH remains in effect for all zones except Zone I1 (Red Hill Housing).



For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/

