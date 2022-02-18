Photo Essay: Construction Equipment Repairer ALC students build skills at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance’s Construction Equipment Repairer...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance’s Construction Equipment Repairer Advanced Leadership Course work on equipment during course operations Feb. 2, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course introduces students to subjects such as shop safety and management of operational, maintenance, and historical records and forms on construction-related equipment. The students also learn about the Army Oil Analysis Program, tool-control procedures, and prescribed load-list operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance’s Construction Equipment Repairer Advanced Leadership Course work on equipment during course operations Feb. 2, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The course introduces students to subjects such as shop safety and management of operational, maintenance, and historical records and forms on construction-related equipment.



The students also learn about the Army Oil Analysis Program, tool-control procedures, and prescribed load-list operations.



The class is taught in two phases of instruction, according to the RTS-Maintenance staff. The first block includes 141 hours of training, and the second block is 103 hours.



RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy trains Soldiers in both active- and reserve-component. Staff Sgt. Alicia Curtis serves as the lead RTS-Maintenance instructor.



