Cold Steel Hosts Western State Partnership Symposium

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) hosted its first Western State Partnership Symposium Feb. 8-9, 2022 at the McChord Club at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington with the goal of strengthening regional relationships and leading active and open discussions on subjects such as operational readiness and future training opportunities.

The Western State Partnership Symposium consisted of representatives from each of the Western State Military Departments as well as Leadership assigned to First Army and the National Guard Bureau, including Brig. Gen. Michael J. Leeney, deputy commanding general - operations, 40th Infantry Division of Los Alamitos, California and Brig. Gen. Jim Isenhower, the commander of Multi-Domain Task Force at JBLM.

When designing the format in which the two-day event would be conducted, the primary goal was to shape the event so it would be as beneficial as possible for everyone in attendance. The primary topics were sent out in advance for the Leaders to review and consider in advance.

“We were looking for subjects that would be relevant to the group and would lead to smaller [group] discussions,” Maj. Joshua Olson, the 189th Inf. Bde., the mobilization and partnership operations officer-in-charge said.

The event was considered an overall success in its main effort of develop understanding of operations and best practices between the various agencies.

“My main takeaway was the broad diversity of the Army Guard and Reserve missions and the need from First Army to be flexible and adaptive,” said Lt. Col. Steve Beard, commander, 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade the first Western State Symposium. “Anytime we can connect with our counterparts in person is a win [, and] having personal relationships makes connections infinitely easier.”

The attendees unanimously agreed that another symposium needed to happen again soon.

“It is our intent to conduct and expand the Western State Symposium annually based on the success and feedback from this year’s event,” said Mr. Richard Cleveland, a plans and operations specialist and Department of the Army civilian assigned to the 189th Inf. Bde.

Following the event, the brigade staff expressed their admiration for the professionalism and appreciation for the input of those who attended.

“I continue to be impressed by the capability of our Guard and Reserve partners,” said Beard. “I have also gained a greater appreciation for the strategic impact First Army has on readiness.”

