Two Members of Naval Station Norfolk's Fire Department Receive Region-Level Fire and Emergency Service Awards

By Retail Specialist Third Class Emily Kelley

Norfolk, Va. – Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk District Fire Chief Anthony Sickell, assigned to NAVSTA Norfolk’s Fire Station One, received the Fire Chief of the Year Award for the 2021 Region-Level Fire and Emergency Services Awards, Jan. 31, 2022. Sickell is one of two awardees assigned to NAVSTA Norfolk.

“I feel honored to be recognized and I appreciate the personnel who work here giving their best, day in and day out,” said Sickell. “This job can be both challenging and rewarding at the same time, but it’s what makes us stronger as a team.”

Sickell began his career working with the Navy in 1993 as an Operations Specialist, and left the Navy as a second class 5 years later. In 1999 he joined the NAVSTA Norfolk Fire Department.

During Sickell’s time here at NAVSTA Norfolk, he has overseen responses for more than 4,000 incidents, including 13 aircraft emergencies.

Sickell also initiated a “Dry Hydrant” project for various piers which serve as a secondary water source and back-up to single-loop hydrant systems by augmenting available water for shipboard firefighting.

In addition to Sickell winning the Fire Chief of the Year, Firefighter-Paramedic Jeremy McElroy was also awarded the Emergency Service (EMS) Provider of the Year award.

After receiving the results, Commanding Officer NAVSTA Norfolk, Capt. David Dees, commended the awardees on their accomplishments.

“I extend my congratulations to all, but particularly to the individual award winners,” said Dees. “It is an honor even to be nominated by one’s peer for these awards. Well done and well deserved; as the daily sirens demonstrate we truly have a Fire and Emergency Service team like no other on-board NAVSTA Norfolk.”

Since 1997 Fire and Emergency Services have been nominating hard working emergency service team members for these awards. The regional award winners that are selected by the (full title?) Fire Chief are considered for the Navy-wide competition, with Navy winners being forwarded for Department of Defense (DoD) wide competition in the DoD Fire and Emergency Awards Program. Individual and District Installation awards are available in multiple categories.

