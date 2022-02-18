This is SPARTA...n Warrior 22-2

Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marines, U.S. Army and NATO allies participated in Spartan Warrior 22-2, a semi-annual exercise encompassing all phases of large-scale combat operations at Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany, Feb. 7-10.



Throughout Spartan Warrior, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Warfare Center used robust simulation assets to introduce air and ground scenarios, striving to simulate the entire structure of attack: find, fix, track, target, engage and assess.



“Spartan Warrior brings different countries with different expertise together, making for a great learning environment,” said Brendan McIntyre, 5th Combat Training Squadron integrated air and missile defense subject matter expert. “Nobody is a subject matter expert on everything, so finding these people who specialize in certain areas and learning from them makes this whole exercise worthwhile.”



Spartan Warrior 22-2 included units from Estonia, Lithuania, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom in addition to the United States. The exercise provided training not just on a strategic level, but the tactical level as well, giving NATO allies an edge.



“We have retired military personnel with upwards of 25 years of experience that have served in crew positions supporting this exercise,” said Mike Taylor, 5 CTS exercise director. “These SMEs have the ability to put on world-class exercises.”



Along with decades of experience, the exercise brings personnel from across diverse backgrounds offering a wealth of knowledge. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners across the continent to enhance readiness and responsiveness by increasing interoperability.



“We have eight countries participating, and the integration has been second to none,” Taylor said. “ Walking around the halls and seeing the interoperability between the different countries has been truly remarkable.”



As the U.S. Air Force continues to look for innovative ways to accomplish the mission, the Warfare Center continues to conduct these exercises by leveraging innovation on a semi-annual basis.



“To all the countries that participated in Spartan Warrior 22-2, we appreciate all the excitement, effort, and look forward to them coming back in the future,” Taylor said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 08:39 Location: EINSIEDLERHOF AIR STATION, RP, DE