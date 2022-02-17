SMDC recognized by, supports BEYA STEM

Courtesy Photo | Rihana Williams serves as flight test lead for the Mission Execution and Test...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rihana Williams serves as flight test lead for the Mission Execution and Test Resources Division, Engineering and Test Directorate, Technical Center, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Feb. 18, she virtually received a Black Engineer of the Year Award as a Modern-Day Technology Leader during the 36th annual BEYA science, technology, engineering and mathematics awards ceremony. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command once again secures the high ground in technological leadership.



Rihana Williams, flight test lead for the USASMDC Engineering and Test Directorate’s Mission Execution and Test Resources Division, received a Black Engineer of the Year Award as a Modern-Day Technology Leader during the 36th annual BEYA science, technology, engineering and mathematics awards ceremony. Williams was recognized virtually during the award ceremony, Feb. 18.



Williams is responsible for ensuring the successful test planning of representative scenarios, integration, and execution on console for flight tests involving the Navy Strategic Systems Programs, Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, industry partners and U.S. test ranges.



“Being awarded always has an element of surprise,” Williams said. “I do my job not with the mindset of ‘if I do this, someone will award me,’ but rather ‘I’m doing this because I know it’s one small piece in helping to protect our nation’ and that’s an award in and of itself. It did give me a tiny bit of validation that people of color and diverse cultures have significant roles in the strength of our nation, now and in the future.”



Williams is currently working as the flight test director for a set of joint and developmental flight experiments focused on hypersonic technology. She said the purpose of the campaigns are to mature and integrate incremental elements of the Army and Navy weapon systems for eventual fielding on an Army transporter erector launcher or a Navy platform.



She has previously worked in many different test director, oversight and planning roles with support spanning Army, Navy and Missile Defense Agency flight tests.



“The honor is incredible,” Williams said. “There are hundreds of applicants across the United States that are considered. So, to think my efforts in technology stood out among the group, is not to be considered a small feat. I’m grateful to the Technical Center leadership for thinking enough of my accomplishments and contributions to the command to submit the package.



“I’m extremely grateful for my parents instilling in me a strong belief system and values that have been necessary to sustain me when the nights are long and the workload doesn't seem worth the fight,” she added. “Their words to either run fast and stay in place, or run twice as fast as that and go places beyond imagination, resonate with me continually. I’ve chosen the latter and am flattered to be awarded for it.”



Williams was nominated by USASMDC for her role in the testing of the Army’s hypersonic program, as well as being a role model in her community.



“We couldn’t be more proud of Rihana,” said Mike Krause, director of the USASMDC Technical Center Engineering and Test Directorate. “She continues to shine as a leader, an engineer and a role model for others to emulate. In her personal time, she supports a number of community organizations in increasing the awareness of STEM opportunities for women and minorities.”



Besides being a forum to recognize outstanding engineers, BEYA STEM offers another opportunity to recruit STEM talent and add diversity to the workforce. Several USASMDC senior leaders served as mentors during the virtual 2022 BEYA STEM Global Competitiveness Conference, Feb. 16-18.



USASMDC was represented by Richard De Fatta, Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence director; Thomas Webber, Technical Center director; Dr. Steve Pierce, chief technology officer; Dr. Neset Akozbek, senior research scientist; and Terry Carlson, command chief cyber strategist.



“This is SMDC’s second year participating in the mentorship program,” said Priscilla Williams, USASMDC Equal Employment Opportunity Directorate manager. “The Stars and Stripes Mentorship Program provides an opportunity for leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to increase interest in, and passion for, STEM. Our SMDC leaders engaged with some of the best and brightest students and recent graduates to educate, mentor and introduce them to SMDC’s mission and career opportunities.



“This is also an opportunity to support SMDC and Department of the Army’s objective to create and maintain a pipeline of STEM talent that reflects the face of the nation,” she added.