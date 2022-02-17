American Eagle is Landing at ShopMyExchange.com, Select PXs, BXs

Courtesy Photo | American Eagle is landing at ShopMyExchange.com and select PXs and BXs.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | American Eagle is landing at ShopMyExchange.com and select PXs and BXs. see less | View Image Page

Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Launch the Brand at Fort Hood on Feb. 18



DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is expanding its apparel assortment with the addition of American Eagle at ShopMyExchange.com and select PXs and BXs.



Military shoppers can find the iconic denim brand’s on-trend clothing for both men and women from the leading global specialty retailer tax-free on ShopMyExchange.com starting Feb. 18.



“The Exchange continues to expand its variety of trusted and high-quality name brands,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “The inclusion of American Eagle enhances our commitment to improving the shopping experience for the military community.”



The Fort Hood PX will launch the brand in-store with a ribbon-cutting on Feb. 18. American Eagle will soon be landing at:



Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston

Fort Belvoir Nellis Air Force Base

Joint Base Lewis-McChord Fort Lee

Fort Benning Fort Meade

MacDill AFB Fort Leonard Wood

Fort Bragg Fort Carson

Fort Campbell Fort Bliss



Disabled Veterans and Department of Defense civilians can shop for American Eagle in stores. Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop can find the brand at ShopMyExchange.com.



After the initial launch, American Eagle will be added to an additional 31 Exchange stores throughout 2022.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high‐quality, on‐trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle Outfitters® and Aerie® brands. The company operates more than 1,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, and ships to 82 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 190 international locations operated by licensees in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.ae.com.



